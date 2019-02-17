Why Kath Arado had a tough time defending against Isa Molde

Fearless.

If there is one thing certain after University of the East’s UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament debut Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Centre, it is the fact that Kath Arado is afraid of no one when inside the taraflex court.

After sweeping the libero awards in the UAAP and PSL tournaments she joined last year with the Lady Warriors and the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers, the defensive ace sparked ‘best libero in the country today’ discussions anew as she waxed hot with 32 excellent digs and 18 excellent receptions against the UP Lady Maroons.

Unfortunately for the Recto crew, the Lady Maroons just had too many offensive weapons that Arado can’t simply guard them all, leading to an opening day defeat.

Asked who she had the toughest time defending in their first hurrah, without batting an eyelash, Arado said it would have to be UP’s Isa Molde.

“Kay Molde ako pinakanahirapan depensahan ang bola,” Arado admitted.

True enough, Molde was unstoppable with 23 markers off 19 kills, two blocks and two aces plus 10 excellent receptions to boot.

But what made Molde a more lethal spiker than Tots Carlos, at least in that game? Unpredictability, said Arado.

“Si Tots (Carlos) kasi kung saan siya nakaharap dun siya papalo. Si Molde ine-expect mo ibabaon niya tapos biglang ililihis niya kasi nakita niya may tao. Malikot talaga siya maglaro. Ang hirap niya basahin,” shared the Iligan City native.

Though her stellar performance would belie it, Arado said she had a hard time figuring out where she’d go just so she can guard the Season 78 Rookie of the Year.

“Hindi ko alam saan ako pupwesto kanina pag siya aatake. Buti na lang talaga maganda ang balikan ng blockers namin,” she said.

The Lady Warriors may have opened their 2019 campaign with a loss but a clear message was sent to the rest of the eight-team UAAP field: UE is no pushover this season.

Up next for the Lady Warriors is a battle against the NU Lady Bulldogs happening on Saturday, February 23, at the FilOil Flying V Centre.