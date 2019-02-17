Who do fans think will win between Ateneo and La Salle?

We’ve published a poll on our Facebook and Twitter accounts regarding the winning team of today’s match between the Ateneo Lady Eagles and the De La Salle Lady Spikers. First of all, we’d like to thank everyone who casted close to 10,700 votes on both platforms as of press time. Here are the results:

More Facebook followers cheer for the Lady Eagles

Around 8,700 votes were sent via our Facebook poll and the majority voted for the Lady Eagles. About 5,200 think that Ateneo will win the UAAP Season 81 first round encounter while roughly 3,200 chose the Lady Spikers. Here are some of the best comments from those in favor of Ateneo:

And here are the best comments from De La Salle supporters:

Ateneo also wins the Twitter poll

Close to 2,000 respondents placed a vote and 57 percent of which are for the Lady Eagles. Here are some responses:

Do you agree with this results? Who do you think will win the match?

Where to watch the Ateneo-La Salle match later

For those who will not be able to make it to the Mall of Asia Arena, you can still watch the game via livestream courtesy of ABS-CBN Sports. The game will also be televised via ABS-CBN S&A, S&A HD, Liga, and Liga HD.