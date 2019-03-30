Which team will emerge victorious in the Battle of Katipunan Part Two?

The so-called Battle of Katipunan turned into a one-sided affair as the Ateneo Lady Eagles defeated the UP Lady Maroons in straight sets during their first round encounter. But with the Lady Eagles wanting to create more distance from the rest of the pack and the Lady Maroons not wanting to slip from the Final Four race, this contest is shaping up to be an exciting one especially with the way both teams claimed their latest victories.

Lady Eagles snatch victory from UST in five

The UST Golden Tigresses dominated the first two sets courtesy of Cherry Ann Rondina and Eya Laure. But while the Espana unit’s 1-2 punch combined for 56 points, the Lady Eagles pulled out a victory by taking the last three sets. Maddie Madayag set a UAAP single-game record with 11 kill blocks which are part of her 23 markers.

Kat Tolentino added 20 while Bea De Leon and Ponggay Gaston had 11 and 10, respectively. Dani Ravena helped neutralized UST’s offense in the latter sets with 20 excellent digs. Meanwhile, Rondina tied Alyssa Valdez’ UAAP single-game scoring record of 35 points but needed 102 attempts to get 30 attack points.

Lady Maroons dominate Lady Spikers

After a pulsating five-setter in their first round encounter, the wards of Coach Godfrey Okumu defeated the three-time defending champion De La Salle University Lady Spikers in straight sets. Tots Carlos compiled 13 markers while Isa Molde supported with 11. Desiree Cheng was the only Lady Spiker in double-figures with 11.

More importantly, De La Salle had a nightmare of a game by committing 37 errors in three sets, including 17 from the service line. Des Clemente gave match point to UP when her serve shanked below the net.

Injury report

There are no known major injuries from both teams coming into the game.

What are the keys to victory for both teams?

The Lady Eagles should impose their dominance in blocking. They arguably the best middle blocker tandem in the league right now in De Leon and Madayag with the latter alone tallying six blocks in their first round match. Having the number of Carlos, Molde, and Justine Dorog will lessen UP’s chances to score and ultimately win. Likewise, Ateneo should get nice production from open hitters Gaston and Jules Samonte. Tolentino will get her points. But if those two have a sub-par game, they might have a difficult time pulling this one off.

As for UP, Ayel Estranero has to be creative in distributing the ball. She has three talented hitters that she must utilize with variety to fool the Ateneo blockers. They cannot afford to let Madayag or De Leon have a field day at the net. Also, the Lady Maroons must challenge Ateneo’s receivers in Samonte, Gaston and libero Kim Gequillana. But that will only happen if they unleash a strong service game aimed at the passers. Bad first balls will limit Ateneo’s chances of getting clean hits. Finally, UP has to play relaxed. There have been instances wherein speeding up their execution resulted to naught.

Where will the game be played and how to get there?

The match will be played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Those who will ride the MRT will have to alight at Taft Station and ride jeepneys going to MOA. Those who are nearby the LRT Line 1 should alight at EDSA Station and ride the same jeepneys going to MOA. You can ride a buses going to Mall of Asia from EDSA but you would have to leave early to deal with Saturday traffic. Those who will be driving can travel through EDSA or find alternative routes such as Roxas Boulevard.

What time is the game and where can I watch?

Broadcast for the Ateneo Lady Eagles-UP Lady Maroons game will start on March 30 (Saturday) at 4 pm. Those who would like to watch the game at the venue itself can purchase tickets via the SM Tickets website or at ticket booths at any SM Cinema. Tickets could be sold at MOA Arena itself but availability might be limited given that it’s a weekend game.

If you can’t make it to the venue, you can still catch the game via ABS-CBN Sports and Action, S & A HD, Liga, Liga HD, and the iWant Sports app.