Where to buy tickets for UAAP Season 81 volleyball tournament opening day

It’s like the quest for the Holy Grail. Ever since the opening day for the UAAP Season 81 volleyball tournament has been announced, fans have been on a mission to find for tickets. Luckily, the University of the Philippines, via the Nowhere to Go But UP Foundation, has shared where tickets for opening day can be purchased.

For those who haven’t been to the UP Campus, CHK stands for College of Human Kinetics. It is situated near Commonwealth Avenue and adjacent to the Department of Military Science and Tactics complex. If you will be coming from Katipunan Avenue, you may alight at Vinzons Hall and ride a Toki jeep going to the CHK Gym where the Varsity Office is.

For those who will be coming from Quezon Avenue or Philcoa, you may ride any jeep or bus that will travel along Commonwealth Avenue and go down at the overpass connecting CHK and the Asian Institute of Tourism building or at the UP Diliman campus gate facing New Era University. It’s a short walk from there to CHK.

What to expect when buying tickets at CHK?

Given that opening day tickets will sell like hotcakes, expect a queue when you arrive. They sell tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis and they might even limit the number of tickets sold per person to give more fans a fair chance. It pays to bring a snack and a drink just in case it takes a long time.

We’re not sure how much the tickets are going to cost but always bring extra money to avoid the hassle of running short on funds. On a lighter note, these tickets are marked on UP’s side of the Filoil Flying V Center on opening day. Therefore, it might not be wise for UE Lady Warriors (their opening day opponents) fans to purchase tickets here unless it is a last resort.

FEU fans, buy your tickets here!

Team FEU on Twitter has announced that tickets can be purchased via Tams Bookstore

Opening day schedule

The action will kick off when the UE Warriors men’s volleyball team face the UP Fighting Maroons at 8 am. That will be followed by the FEU Tamaraws against the NU Bulldogs at 10 am. Women’s volleyball action for UAAP Season 81 will commence with the Lady Warriors versus the Lady Maroons at 2 pm while the FEU Lady Tamaraws and the NU Lady Bulldogs compete at 4 pm.

We’ll update this post once we learn about other means to purchase a ticket.