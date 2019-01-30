Watch LIVE! UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball OBB Shoot

See your favorite UAAP players pose for the cameras in this OBB shoot for the Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. An OBB or opening break bumper is a short video that is aired before live broadcasts which serve as a teaser for the upcoming program. Here’s the schedule of today’s OBB shoot:
9-11 am: Adamson Lady Falcons
11 am-1 pm: UE Lady Warriors
1-3 pm: Ateneo Lady Eagles
3-5 pm: UP Lady Maroons
Watch here for Adamson’s OBB shoot:
And here for UE:
Check here for Ateneo’s shoot:
And here for UP:
All videos are courtesy of ABS-CBN Sports.