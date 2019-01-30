Watch LIVE! UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball OBB Shoot

Wednesday, 30 Jan 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse

See your favorite UAAP players pose for the cameras in this OBB shoot for the Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. An OBB or opening break bumper is a short video that is aired before live broadcasts which serve as a teaser for the upcoming program. Here’s the schedule of today’s OBB shoot:

9-11 am: Adamson Lady Falcons
11 am-1 pm: UE Lady Warriors
1-3 pm: Ateneo Lady Eagles
3-5 pm: UP Lady Maroons

Watch here for Adamson’s OBB shoot:

And here for UE:

Check here for Ateneo’s shoot:

And here for UP:

All videos are courtesy of ABS-CBN Sports.

