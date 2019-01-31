Watch LIVE! UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball OBB Shoot (Day 2)

See your favorite UAAP players pose for the cameras in this OBB shoot for the Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. An OBB or opening break bumper is a short video that is aired before live broadcasts which serve as a teaser for the upcoming program. Here’s the schedule of today’s OBB shoot:

9-11 am: De La Salle Lady Spikers

11 am-1 pm: UST Golden Tigresses

1-3 pm: NU Lady Bulldogs

3-5 pm: FEU Lady Tamaraws

Watch DLSU’s OBB shoot session here:

And here’s the video for UST.

Watch the Lady Tamaraws have their photo and video session here.

Here’s the video for the Lady Bulldogs.