UST Golden Tigresses ready to roar for Season 81

When the UST Golden Tigresses played against their alumnae last February 6, fans were thrilled with what the team can achieve for Season 81.

Cherry Ann Rondina, team captain of the UST Golden Tigresses, said it was an honor playing against the UST legends in front of their ever-supporting community. “It’s an honor na makalaro mo ang mga legendary players ng UST. Nandoon yun kaba at takot kasi nandoon pa rin ung lakas nila. We are blessed to play with them lalo na sa bumubuo nito. Hindi ko ineexpect na may ganito na mangyayarai. Very thankful kami na nakikita namin ang mga dapat gawin. Marami kaming natutunan. Thankful and blessed.” said the graduating open spiker.

For Eya Laure, the jelling of the team is improving with each training passing and adjustments during the season will be the main key to their success. “Kahit papaano nag-iimprove naman every training. Kahit papano nakikilala namin yung personality ng bawat isa and nakaka-adjust sa every situation na meron kami.”

Meanwhile, graduating libero Rica Jane Rivera is not expecting a Final four finish this early but what they will do is work hard to gain that coveted semifinal berth. “We don’t want the fans to expect na makapasok kami sa Final Four agad. Ang amin lang tratrabahuhin namin na makapasok kami sa Final Four. We will give our best.”

For the advice of the alumnae Tigresses, setter Alina Bicar shared that trust is the main ingredient for them to reach their goals. “Sabi nila tiwala ka lang sa sarili mo. Huwag kang mag-doubt sa sarili mo. Kelangan basahin mo ang mga spikers mo kung ano ang gusto nila. Mag-enjoy lang kami.”

Rondina, who is being named by analysts as a possible MVP candidate this early, the UAAP crown and not the individual awards is their main target. “Walang ganon. Iniisip ko na lang paano ako dedepensa, paano ako maglalaro. Kung meron man akong goal, it is to get the championship. Sa kanila na ang individual awards, sa amin na ang championship,” jokingly answered by Rondina.

On the other hand, Laure gave a serious answer on individual awards. “Siguro for me, hindi ko focus yun individual awards. What my focus and the team’s focus is getting back sa Final Four.”

With an intact UST Golden Tigresses working as one under the system implemented by head coach Emilio “Kung Fu” Reyes, the España-based squad will definitely claw their way to victory. Other UAAP teams, be warned for the Tigresses are ready to roar.