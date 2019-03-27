UST Golden Tigresses dominate Adamson Lady Falcons in straight sets

The UST Golden Tigresses bounce back from their disappointing five-set loss to the Ateneo Lady Eagles with a convincing straight-sets demolition of the Adamson Lady Falcons in their UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Coach Kung Fu Reyes’ wards blasted an 8-3 run off the gates in the opening set but Adamson came to within two points, 10-8, thanks in part to UST’s errors. But that was all the Lady Falcons wrote as the Golden Tigresses dominated the rest of the way. Their lead grew to as many as nine points, 23-14, with solid contributions from Cherry Ann Rondina, Eya Laure, Dimdin Pacres, and Kecelyn Galdones.

Caitlyn Viray’s off-speed attack from the middle brought UST to set point while Laure’s attack that went off the Adamson blockers ended set one at 25-15. While UST had more errors (7-4), they compensated for it with a whopping 17-5 advantage in attack points and 3-1 edge in kill blocks.

Rogelio Getigan’s unit held a 6-3 lead early in set two but the Golden Tigresses turned the tide with a 22-6 run to take their second straight set. Rondina and Viray sparked the monumental run and Joy Dacoron’s net touch infraction gave UST set point.

Pacres’ attack that was not put into play by Adamson’s Chen Ave ended the second frame at 25-12. The Golden Tigresses had a 15-7 edge in attacks, 2-0 advantage in blocks, and 4-1 margin in aces.

Adamson’s fortunes did not improve in the third set as UST posted a 6-1 advantage to open set three and never looked back. The Golden Tigresses stretched the lead to as high as nine, 21-12. Ysa Jimenez’ service ace brought UST to match point and Laure’s soft push to the middle clinched their sixth victory in nine games at 25-16.

Individual and team stats

Viray is named Player of the Game with nine attacks, three blocks, and two aces. In the post-game interview, the middle blocker from Pangasinan is elated that they contributed significantly in the victory. “Very happy ako na nakatulong kaming mga middle this game and nakabawi kami sa mga kakulangan namin last game,” she said.

She also shared what enabled her to perform well despite the verbal lashing she received from her head coach. “Set aside muna ang emotions and mas nag-focus sa game at sa kung ano yun kulang.”

Laure paced UST with 17 points while Pacres and Rondina added 12 and 10 markers, respectively. Galdones contributed seven while Jimenez chipped in two. Mafe Galanza had 21 excellent sets. Rondina and Pacres combined for 26 excellent digs.

No Lady Falcon breached double-figures as Dacoron led with eight. Chiara Permentilla had five while Ave made three. Bernadette Flora, Eli Soyud, and Lee Ann Perez had two points apiece while CJ Pinar added a single point. Thang Ponce had 11 digs and 10 receptions.

The Golden Tigresses stamped their dominance in attack points (48-18), blocks (7-1), and aces (7-4). They also had seven errors less than Adamson’s 20. UST collected 64 excellent digs in three sets while the Lady Falcons only had 37.

Upcoming games for UST and Adamson

Now at solo second place, the UST Golden Tigresses (6-3) will try to start a winning streak when they face the De La Salle University Lady Spikers. Meanwhile, the Adamson Lady Falcons (1-8) are hoping to end their five-game losing streak against the NU Lady Bulldogs. Both games will be played on March 31 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.