UST Golden Tigresses defeated their alumnae counterparts

As part of their preparation for UAAP Season 81, the UST Golden Tigresses defeated their alumni counterparts in straight sets.

The Kung Fu Reyes-coached squad turned an 11-9 deficit to a 15-11 in the first set. However, the alumni fought to force a deadlock at 18 courtesy of a Rubie De Leon drop shot.

The current Tigresses ended the first frame with a 7-2 run to settle the score at 25-20. Cherry Ann Rondina made the winning point with an attack that went off the blockers.

From a 6-6 tie in the second set, the younger Tigresses scored four unanswered points to bring the tally to 10-6. Ging Balse answered for the alumni with two quick points but the younger Tigresses answered two points to stretch the gap to 12-8.

The Tigresses stretched their advantage to 22-16 but the alumni made a valiant run to trim the deficit to 23-22. But a successful spike by Dimdim Pacres and a Maruja Banaticla error ended the second set for the present-day Tigresses, 25-22.

The current Tigresses dominated the third set as they made a 3-0 lead to a 12-5 rout. The alumni made one last run to bring the count at 14-11 but that’s the closest they came to. Another on-target strike by Rondina ended the set and the match at 25-17.

Milena Alessandrini led the way for the current Tigresses with 16 points despite playing only two sets. Dimdim Pacres and Eya Laure had seven points apiece while KC Galdones and Cherry Ann Rondina both tallied six markers. Balse led the alumnae with nine points while Jessey De Leon and Pam Lastimosa contributed five points each. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas made three scores.

Also playing for Team Alumnae Tigresses are Maruja Banaticla, Rubie De Leon, Dancel Dusaran, Mia Hirotsuji, Maika Ortiz, Denise Tan, Carmela Tunay, Joey Torrijos, and Venus Bernal. Jessica Curato, Michelle Del Rosario, Kat Carangan, and Angeli Tabaquero were in uniform but did not play. The squad was mentored by Mozzy Ravena, Vilet Ponce De Leon, and honorary head coach August Sta. Maria.