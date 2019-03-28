Update on Lycha Ebon injury

FEU fans held their breath when Lycha Ebon went down in the fifth set of their match against the Adamson Lady Falcons. But while the Lady Tamaraws pulled off the victory, much concern was shown regarding her condition. During that game, middle blocker Jeanette Villareal also went down with an ankle injury in the opening set.

Speculations arise regarding the rookie opposite spiker’s status. But a statement posted at the FEU website doesn’t offer much clarity as well.

The post reads: “FEU Lady Tamaraw Open Spiker Lycha Ebon remains under evaluation after going down with a knee injury during the latter part of the team’s win over the Adamson Lady Falcons on Sunday, March 23, 2019. An accurate diagnosis will be obtained after swelling around the affected area subsides. She will be out for FEU’s game versus the UE Lady Warriors on Saturday and her status will be updated at the proper time. Meanwhile, Middle Hitter Jeanette Villareal is still recovering from a minor ankle sprain but will likely be available on Saturday.”

Not having Ebon against UE will be a huge blow because every game counts, especially that they are in striking distance with the UST Golden Tigresses, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, and the UP Lady Maroons for a spot in the Final Four.

Other Lady Tamaraws such as team captain Jerrili Malabanan, Heather Guino-o, and Ivana Agudo must fill in the void that she will leave temporarily. The Davaoena hitter is averaging 14.3 points per game in eight contests and even led FEU in scoring with 19 points before exiting the Adamson game.

Ebon has a total of 115 points in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament as of press time. Out of that number, 93 are from attacks while nine are kill blocks and 13 are service aces. She is also the seventh best server as well as the fifth best spiker with a 30.49% success rate.