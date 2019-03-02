UP Lady Maroons survive DLSU Lady Spikers

If there ever is an award for Game of the Season, this could be it. Both teams fought tooth and nail but the Lady Maroons prevailed in five thrilling sets.

The first set was fiercely fought as both teams traded points down the wire. But it was the Lady Spikers who eventually took the opening frame, 25-21.

The second set followed the same script with the Lady Maroons owning a 16-14 edge into the second technical timeout. Errors from DLSU’s side allowed UP to maintain the advantage as a Justine Dorog service ace gave the Godfrey Okumu-coached squad set point.

A net touch violation, one of DLSU’s 11 in the set, gave set two to UP, 25-20.

The Lady Maroons had an 8-7 edge in the third set before the Lady Spikers unleashed a 6-0 run to take a sizeable 13-8 advantage. DLSU was poised to take the set, having a 16-12 lead.

But the Lady Maroons were not done. Dorog, Isa Molde, and Ayel Estranero sparked an 11-3 run to reclaim the lead at 23-19.

A net touch infraction by Estranero gave La Salle one point back but her drop shot on the succeeding play handed UP set point. Tin Tiamzon’s off-target spike gave set three to the Lady Maroons at 25-21.

The fourth set was fiercely fought until the Lady Spikers created separation with a 5-0 run from a 15-15 deadlock. The Lady Maroons were not able to counter as May Luna’s attack off a combination play allowed DLSU to force a fifth set, 25-20.

The fifth set went down the wire as both team are locked at 12-12. But the Lady Maroons scored the last three points to take the set and the match.