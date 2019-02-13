Now Showing: UP Lady Maroons

Half of the UAAP teams have a score to settle with the UP Lady Maroons coming into UAAP Season 81.

The UE Lady Warriors and the UST Golden Tigresses are looking for revenge after the unit of Coach Godfrey Okumu defeated them in the inaugural PSL Collegiate Grand Slam. Meanwhile, the Adamson Lady Falcons and the FEU Lady Tamaraws are seeking payback after UP rose from the fourth seed to become PVL Collegiate Conference 2018 champions.

Such is the plight of winners. Challengers place a bullseye at your back and they play better against you. But while they bring out their best, the Lady Maroons have shown that they can play with poise. Credit that to finally adjusting to Coach Okumu’s system which the did not have leeway to do since the Kenyan head coach arrived to Diliman just two months away from Season 80.

The squad struggled early into last season. But grasping Okumu’s system led to a strong finish that parlayed onto the off-season. With their confidence at a high and their roster at their best in years, the Lady Maroons have been christened by many as Season 81 Final Four entrants.

Therefore, if the upcoming season for the UP Lady Maroons will be turned into a movie, the title will be…Maintaining Momentum.

But while they are one of the favorites to clinch a semifinal spot in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, their pre-season domination cannot be used as an accurate barometer of their potential performance. The teams that they contended with did not field their full rosters and there is just heightened tension when it comes to a UAAP game itself.

Likewise, their first ball reception has been spotty to a fault. They would relinquish leads during their pre-season games just because they can’t dig the ball well. But other than these issues, the Lady Maroons’ rotation is a concern for the rest of the UAAP.

Maroon Six

Having PVL Collegiate 2018 MVP Isa Molde on one side and PSL CGS MVP Tots Carlos on the other spells trouble for opposing net defenders and a luxury for setters Ayel Estrañero and Rem Cailing. That balanced attack on the wings makes UP’s offense unpredictable especially when you have the likes of Marian Buitre and Roselyn Rosier to account for as well.

Marist Layug and Aieshalaine Gannaban are steady options at middle blocker who can get the job done without being flashy. Floor defense is still a gray area even though they have Mirgie Bautista and Rem Altomea as liberos. Perhaps their Thailand training camp with the likes of Supattra Pairoj, Wipawee Srithong, Wilavan Apinyapong, and Pleumjit Thinkaow have helped them address this issue.

Their service game should also be addressed so that they can cling to leads better. But their spikers show much promise that they can string victories by having a sizeable edge in attack points. Estrañero’s craftiness will be put to the test once she has all of their main hitters playing at once.

The UP faithful are bestowing high expectations upon this squad especially when their men’s basketball team capped off a magical run with their Finals appearance in over three decades. But the Lady Maroons following the same script remains to be seen. They have what it takes to keep that momentum going. There is this fight in them that may just get it done.