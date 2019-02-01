UP Lady Maroons releases official roster for UAAP Season 81

The fight is on as the UP Lady Maroons release their roster for UAAP Season 81 via their official Twitter account.

Leading the campaign for the Godfrey Okumu-coached squad are PVL Collegiate Conference 2018 MVP Isa Molde and PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 MVP Tots Carlos.

Completing the possible starting rotation would be setter Ayel Estranero, middle blockers Marist Layug and Aieshalainne Gannaban, spiker Marian Buitre, and libero Mirgie Bautista.

Rounding up the Lady Maroons roster are Roselyn Rosier, Justine Dorog, Rem Altomea, Rem Cailing, Jessma Ramos, Caryl Sandoval, and Lorie Lyn Bernardo.

Aside from winning last year’s PVL Collegiate over the FEU Lady Tamaraws and the PSL CGS against the UST Golden Tigresses, the Lady Maroons also finished third at the 2018 Unigames in Dumaguete City.

These achievements tout the squad as one of the favorites to clinch a Final Four spot in Season 81. That would be a welcome development given that they just missed the semifinals of Season 80 with a 6-8 record.

The Lady Maroons will open Season 81 against the UE Lady Warriors on February 16, 2 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.