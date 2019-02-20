UP Lady Maroons edge FEU Lady Tamaraws

The UP Lady Maroons scored their second straight win to open the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. Their victims this time are the FEU Lady Tamaraws which they dispatched in four sets at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Tamaraws posted an 8-3 advantage early in the first set before the Lady Maroons connected on eight straight points to take the lead, 11-8. It was FEU’s time to respond with a 7-4 spurt to tie the count at 15. The set remained closed at 17-16 in favor of UP before the Lady Maroons converted five consecutive points to open up a six-point margin, 22-16. A net touch by FEU’s Jeanette Villareal gave UP set point and an attack error by Kyle Negrito ended the set for the Lady Maroons at 25-18.

Even though FEU had a 10-6 advantage in attacks, they committed 12 errors and UP had a whopping 7-1 edge in service aces.

Set two was all FEU. Their 5-3 edge swelled to a 16-7 rout to put the set out of UP’s reach. France Ronquillo’s soft touch gave the Lady Tamaraws set point at 24-16 but the Lady Maroons responded with four straight points to bring the count to 24-20. However, Ronquillo connected on another attack to end the set for the George Pascua-coached squad, 25-20. The Lady Maroons aided FEU with 13 unforced errors.

FEU sprinted to a 7-3 edge in the third set but the wards of Coach Godfrey Okumu tied the count at nine. The set remained close until UP had a slim 23-22 edge. A service error by Ronquillo gave the Lady Maroons set point and setter Ayel Estrañero’s service ace ended set three for UP, 25-22. The Lady Maroons had a slight attack on attacks, 13-12, and blocks, 3-1.

UP cruised to a 13-6 advantage in the fourth set before the Lady Tamaraws closed the gap to two, 14-12. But a 4-1 Lady Maroons run led by Justine Dorog stretched their advantage to five, 18-13.

Marian Buitre brought the score to 22-16 and Aieshalaine Gannaban scored to make it 23-16. A spiking error by Heather Guino-o gave UP match point. However, the FEU Lady Tamaraws proved that they are not an easy out by scoring four straight points to cut the lead in half, 24-20. But Isa Molde ended the set and the match at 25-20 with her spike going through the block.

Prior to this victory, the Lady Maroons last defeated the Lady Tamaraws in the second round of UAAP Season 76. In that game on Feb. 9 2014, Kathy Bersola scored 20 points in UP’s four-set victory over FEU.

At game’s end, UP dominated in service aces, 14-6. Every other stat was close as FEU had the slight advantage in attack points, 42-41, and kill blocks, 5-4. The Lady Tamaraws also committed 34 errors, most of which are net touch infractions. In comparison, the Lady Maroons committed 32 unforced mistakes. UP also had a higher reception rate at 34% as compared to FEU’s 27%.

Tots Carlos is named Game MVP with 12 attacks and three aces. Dorog supported with 12 points while Molde made 11. Jessma Ramos chipped in eight while Gannaban and Bernardo had five apiece. UP libero Rem Altomea also had a decent game with 18 excellent digs on 31 tries to go with 12 receptions on 31 attempts. Estrañero had 24 excellent sets.

Meanwhile, rookie Lycha Ebon led FEU in scoring with 16 while Celine Domingo produced 11. Ronquillo and Guino-o helped FEU’s cause with seven points each. Negrito also had 24 excellent sets while libero Buding Duremdes had 22 digs and eight receptions.

The UP Lady Maroons will try to make it three straight when they go up against the 1-1 UST Golden Tigresses on February 24 at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the FEU Lady Tamaraws will fight for their second win in three games versus the Ateneo Lady Eagles on the same day at 4 pm. Both games will be played at the Filoil.