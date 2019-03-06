UAAP Hot or Not List Week 3: Shake-ups in the win and loss columns

Last week’s UAAP guaranteed that there will be a regular Final Four as all teams have a scratch at the loss column. More importantly, all eight schools have also experienced victory as the Adamson Lady Falcons defeated the NU Lady Bulldogs. These developments also brought changes to our Hot or Not List for Week 3 of the Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

Who’s Hot?

UP Fighting Maroon basketball star Paul Desiderio’s “Atin ‘to” mentality transferred to the Lady Maroons when they defeated the De La Salle University Lady Spikers in an epic five-setter. The players at the forefront for the UP’s charge are their two main scorers, Diana Mae Carlos and Maria Lina Isabel Molde.

Carlos, the 2018 PSL Collegiate Grand Slam MVP, proved that she is a top caliber player as she finished with a triple double with 19 points, 18 excellent reception, and 17 digs. Molde, the 2018 PVL Collegiate Conference MVP, topped with 20 points, 17 off which from attacks. Thier heavy contributions allowed the Lady Maroons to defeat the Ramil De Jesus-mentored squad and sharing a lead in the standings with a 3-1 record. That shows that who ever wants it more will definitely get it.

Judith Abil (UE)

When Judith Abil got a triple 20 game during their win against Adamson, libero Kath Arado said in a statement that with that game she needs to work even harder. That resulted in another fine performance in a loss to the Ateneo Lady Eagles wherein the spiker finished with 14 points and 18 excellent receptions. With such numbers, the Karl Dimaculangan-coached unit now has two excellent sweepers who can keep the ball alive to provide more scoring chances.

With an injury-riddled off-season, third-year Middle Blocker Celine Domingo has finally gotten her game back. During their game against the UST Golden Tigresses, FEU Lady Tamaraw middle blocker scored 17 points and was a defensive force on the net. Her hard work and determination to return in peak form has finally paid off with a victory for the Morayta-based squad while being named Player of the Game.

Princess Robles (NU)

As the injury-plagued NU Lady Bulldogs continue to look for answers on offense, one player has showed emerged as one of the key weapons for Coach Norman Miguel. Princess Robles, the 19-year old open spiker from Iloilo, scored 18 points in their game against De La Salle and followed it up with 12 markers against Adamson. With injuries to setter Joyme Cagande and open spiker Ivy Lacsina, Robles has showed that she can carry the team on her back while their key players are still out.

Who’s Not?

Chiarra Permentilla (ADU)

The native of Lipa, Batangas continues to struggle for the Lady Falcons. She scored three points in their four-set loss to UE and scored only four points in their win against NU. Those numbers are low for a talented attacker like her. It maybe a matter of time until we see Permentilla finally break out of the slump and build up from the game she showed during UAAP Season 80.

When the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament started, a lot of pressure was put on the back of the graduating Roselyn Doria. With her experience and leadership quality, everybody is saying that this is now Doria’s team. But her numbers do not support that as she has only scored four and six points in their games against Adamson and De La Salle. Her experience with the Cignal HD Spikers during the PSL should reflect onto her stint with NU if they are to turn things around.