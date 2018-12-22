Top 10 volleyball stories of 2018: A libero is named Finals MVP

As 2018 winds down, we look back at the headlines that shaped the sport this year. These are the stories that made us our jaw drop in amazement or shed a tear due to pride. There may never be happy endings all the time. But these events made us feel better as a fan or as a citizen of this great nation. Thus, we list down the top 10 stories that defined Philippine volleyball. These are in no particular order.

Small but valuable

The De La Salle University Lady Spikers won its third straight UAAP women’s volleyball title at the expense of the FEU Lady Tamaraws. But it wasn’t a hitter or a setter who stood carried them to the promised land. Dawn Macandili she stood tall with her sheer determination to not surrender a point that easy.

Her courageous dives and eye-popping digs earned her UAAP Season 80 Finals Most Valuable Player on May 2, 2018 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Kim Kianna Dy and Majoy Baron did have the numbers deserving of the distinction. But Macandili’s value is ratified with a closer look on how De La Salle defeated FEU in six straight sets.

While the squad of Coach George Pascua did not get a set in the finals series, they did not give the defending champions much breathing room. De La Salle swept the Lady Tamaraws with a total advantage of 18 points that trickles to an average of three per set. The biggest margin Coach Ramil De Jesus and his squad would have to close a set is five points while three of the six sets were extended (29-27, 26-24, 26-24).

Stellar defense helps settle tightly-contested matches and the pride of Tanauan, Batangas rose to the occasion. She had 24 excellent digs out of 31 tries to go with 13 of 21 receptions in Game 1. In the close out game, Macandili collected 21 digs off 29 attemps and eight of 17 in receptions. Some of her 45 digs came at critical moments of the game and her 75 percent conversion rate stole several scoring opportunities for the Lady Tamaraws and multiplied the chances for her teammates. Such stats made her the first UAAP libero to be named Finals MVP.

Dawn rising

That level of impact cannot be thumbed down. In a sport wherein accolades often go to those who can rack up the points, having a libero as Finals MVP reiterates a cliche: defense wins championships. Winning such prestigious recognition was the perfect parting shot for her collegiate career and the void that she left in Taft will be hard to fill. But as she continues to play for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and the Philippine national team, her saves will break opponent’s morale just as dawn breaks from the horizon.