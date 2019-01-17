Throwback Thursday: #10yearschallenge

Thursday, 17 Jan 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Amanda Villanueva’s Instagram stories

It’s very fitting that social media provided us with the perfect theme for the first-ever Throwback Thursday. For those who have been living under a rock, the #10yearschallenge is where people (and even businesses) post pictures of themselves, their establishments, or developments that are ten years apart. The challenge was met with widespread participation and your favorite volleyball players joined in as well.

Here are the posts that we’ve collected regarding this new Internet fad.

Cienne Cruz

Photo credit: Cienne Cruz’ Twitter account

The PVL Open Conference 2018 Best Libero and former De La Salle Lady Spiker took part in the fun when she posted this tweet last January 16. It seems the two photos can be switched because she didn’t age much.

Amanda Villanueva

Photo credit: Amanda Villanueva’s Instagram stories

The former Adamson Lady Falcon joined in the fun and posted this through her IG story. Then and now, she definitely is a charmer.

Pau Soriano

Photo credit: Pau Soriano Instagram account

Another Lady Falcon who took part in the challenge. Current Creamline Cool Smashers middle blocker Pau Soriano asked, “How hard did aging hit you?😁 2009-2019”

Aerieal Patnongon

The former Ateneo Lady Eagle said on her post, “2009 —> 2019 HAHAHA! Thank goodness for puberty 😂😂 #10YearsChallenge”

Majoy Baron

Then and now, the UAAP Season 79 MVP and current F2 Logistics Cargo Movers middle blocker Majoy Baron is beauty queen material.

Aby Marano

Need we say more? The two-time UAAP MVP for the De La Salle University Lady Spikers has aged gracefully.

