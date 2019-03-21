The other Golden Tigresses need to step up

Hats off to Cherry Ann Rondina for a superb performance against the Ateneo Lady Eagles. The graduating Golden Tigress matched Alyssa Valdez’ single-game scoring record of 35 points via 30 attacks, three blocks, and two aces. She even had 25 excellent digs in the losing cause.

Her effort showed how much she wanted to win the game, especially when the Lady Eagles were mounting a comeback. But there’s one figure that could give a better picture as to why the Golden Tigresses crumbled in the last three sets.

102 attempts. Not for two players, but for Rondina alone.

There’s a lot to unpack there. First, even 75 or 80 attempts could be considered a lot even in a five-set match. This could be the reason why Rondina’s attacks toward the latter part of the game, particularly in the fourth and fifth sets, did not pack as much punch compared to her spikes in the sets that they’ve won. If not for the quick breaks in between rallies and during timeouts, she might be gassed even more.

Second, the UST offense became too predictable. If the ball was not going to Rondina, it would go Eya Laure’s way. Ateneo was able to anticipate what’s coming and it helped them tally 24 kill blocks. It could have been worse if Rondina didn’t toy with the arms of the Lady Eagles’ blockers, especially Kat Tolentino.

Third, the distribution of attempts highlight the Golden Tigresses’ near-absent middle game. Of the 232 total tries that UST had in this game, 161 are courtesy of Rondina and Laure combined. That leaves 71 attempts for the other hitters, a sizeable portion of those going to Dimdim Pacres. In contrast, only 85 of Ateneo’s 217 attempts went to Tolentino (56) and Madayag (29).

Yes, UST is the league’s best spiking team. But they need to execute more attacks from the middle to keep their opponents guessing. Attacking mainly from two spots won’t cut it against the Lady Eagles who, unsurprisingly, is the tournament’s top blocking squad.

The UST coaching staff dial up more plays for Caitlyn Viray and Kecelyn Galdones from the middle. They may not translate into points all the time but the variety of attack can fool the defenders. It will also open up more gaps for Rondina and Laure to capitalize and prolong their energy especially during long matches.

With the team’s motto being “Growl As One in 81”, the roar on offense must come from more people. Pacres should explore down the line hits more. Galdones and Viray should execute those A and B quick plays to get some uncontested points. This variety on offense can improve their efficiency in dissecting the opposition.