The Hangover: UP Lady Maroons versus De La Salle Lady Spikers

Game recognize game.

That’s what happened after the UP Lady Maroons handed the De La Salle University Lady Spikers their first loss in UAAP Season 81 after a pulsating five-setter at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. I am still intoxicated from this excellent match, especially on how both teams showed respect to their opponent.

DLSU fans applauded while the UP contingent sang “UP Naming Mahal”. The Maroon army did the same class act when it was De La Salle’s turn to croon their Alma Mater Hymn. Both sides recognized the effort and the emotion that the players poured out into this game which fed the energetic cheers from those in attendance.

It was a match that seemed to be always on the climax. Just when you think one team would run away with the set, the other would respond to either tie the count or take the upper hand. While hanging to the edge of their seat, those in attendance got their workout as every intense rally induced howling and elevated heartbeat.

The Lady Spikers and the Lady Maroons laid everything on the court to establish a deadlock after four sets. DLSU won the opening set, 25-21, while UP responded by winning the third set with an identical score line. Same goes for the 25-20 results in the second and fourth chapters.

In the end, the Lady Maroons still had some aces up their sleeves to win the nail-biting fifth set by three points. But even that race to 15 points was an adventure by itself as the Lady Spikers scored three straight points to level the count at four. The wards of Coach Godfrey Okumu also owned an 11-8 advantage before De La Salle stormed back to even the tally at 12. UP made one last push to get the winning points.

Hats off to the UP Lady Maroons for a gallant stand that resulted in a share atop the team standings with De La Salle. But even in defeat, Coach Ramil de Jesus knew that his players held their ground to the end. That’s why from an immediate training session after their win against the NU Lady Bulldogs, he had nothing but motivation for his squad after yesterday’s game.

“Puro motivation lang kasi first time namin naka-encounter na gusto kaming talunin eh. Mas gusto ng kalaban manalo, kaya sabi ko sa kanila, yun ang naging factor, mas gusto nilang manalo,” the 11-time UAAP champion mentor mentioned in a post-game interview.

For the Lady Spikers, it will be back to the drawing board and bounce back against the UST Golden Tigresses. They cannot let this game take away a part of their self-belief. In fact, this can be seen as a rallying point because they nearly kept their record unblemished despite injuries to key players.

As for the Lady Maroons, there’s still a lot of facets to fix but not letting momentum slip away would be foremost. If they can do that, Final Four aspirations will be more of an oasis rather than a mirage.

With a back story like this, it’s interesting to know how their second round match-up will unfold. But until then, catch replays of this game whenever you can. Given how unpredictable this UAAP women’s volleyball season has been, it’s too early to tell whether this will be a Finals preview. Yet if somehow they are the last two teams standing, we can only hope to be intoxicated with an encore.