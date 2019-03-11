The fight was absent from the Lady Maroons against Ateneo

First of all, hats off to the Ateneo Lady Eagles for a superb performance. They developed a game plan around their strengths (middles and blocking) while getting decent contributions from their wing spikers. By challenging the UP Lady Maroons to make good first ball receptions, they forced 11 turnovers from Coach Godfrey Okumu’s squad in the opening set alone.

Likewise, credit is due to Marian Buitre who sparked the Lady Maroons to put up a fight in the deciding set. She was the catalyst that allowed UP to force a deuce before their hopes were dashed by Deanna Wong’s surprise attack.

But for most of the game, the ladies from State U were somewhat embraced by a curse to not play sound volleyball. Even the leaders of the squad were not spared by the spell.

Isa Molde can’t seem to find the target with her shots and services. Tots Carlos can’t seem to break the wall of Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino. Marist Layug, Aie Gannaban, and Jessma Ramos cannot contain Madayag’s quick attacks.

As an embodiment of the Lady Maroons’ dysfunction, there was a play wherein no one attended to the ball after Ayel Estranero had the first touch.

What a difference a week can make. Last Saturday, the Lady Maroons were matching wits against the De La Salle Lady Spikers, eventually scoring the victory. This Saturday, their mind is everywhere but the game.

With the opening set ending at 25-21, limiting their errors could have changed the complexion of the game. Instead, it was as if they were stuck on quicksand as the mistakes piled up.

Only the Lady Maroons hold the reason behind the sub-par performance. Were they overconfident after winning against La Salle? Were they bothered by what happened to Justine Dorog before the game? Did the crowd get into their heads? Or perhaps the Ateneo net defense bothered them?

Even Godfrey Okumu cannot provide an explanation, as he mentioned in a post-game interview, “We tried, but things did not happen as per the plan. You could see we did not play our game. We lost focus, we were not in the game. Our minds were somewhere else. I think with that, I think the result today told us many things.”

One thing is for sure, UP’s flag has been captured in the Battle of Katipunan. They will be back in the trenches soon. When that happens, just like the school’s battlecry says, they have to bring the fight back.