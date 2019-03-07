The deafening silence of the De La Salle Lady Spikers

Not a word was spoken. But the silence of the De La Salle University Lady Spikers after their straight-sets loss to the UST Golden Tigresses spoke volumes.

Current players and coaches of the 11-time UAAP women’s volleyball champions hurriedly left their locker room at the FilOil Flying V Center yesterday. It was very evident from their faces that they were still pondering what just happened. Head coach Ramil De Jesus even respectfully declined interviews after the match.

The defeat handed the Lady Spikers their first two-game losing streak since their loss to the Ateneo Lady Eagles in the Season 77 Finals. If only elimination games are counted, the last two-game slump for DLSU was way back in Season 70. That was even due to a technicality for the eleven games that Jacqueline Alarca played in during that year were forfeited because she still participated in games while taking a leave of absence.

It’s been a while since the Taft unit experienced a roadblock like this. But while their prior defeat against the UP Lady Maroons game could have gone either way, the result against the Golden Tigresses was beyond question. The squad of Coach Kung Fu Reyes had a major handicap in Milena Alessandrini’s absence. But the ladies in gold played with urgency in every rally while leaning on Eya Laure and Cherry Ann Rondina for most of the points.

The Golden Tigresses’ convincing victory, their first against the Lady Spikers since Season 78, brought out more questions about the losing side. Did some doubt creep in after their loss to the Lady Maroons? Did they underestimate a Milena-less UST? Are they feeling the pressure of delivering another championship?

We might not get into the bottom of those queries. But there’s nothing silent about the three-time defending champion’s disunity.

There seems to be a disjoint in his starting rotation that he needs to tinker on. As a result, no Lady Spiker reached double figures and they connected only 28 attacks. They also were not able to capitalize their service and blocking as they forced only 18 errors from UST.

If there’s someone who can fine-tune setbacks into success, it’s De Jesus. Despite his silence to the media, his mind is already screaming with adjustments needed to be done. It remains to be seen whether their sessions at the Enrique Razon Sports Complex leading will help them turn things around against the UE Lady Warriors.

They do have the talent to be maintain tranquility on court. But if the same concerns persist, the silence can turn to restlessness.