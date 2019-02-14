SM Tickets announces availability of tickets for Ateneo-La Salle game

Tickets to the Ateneo-La Salle women’s volleyball game on February 17 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena are expected to sell like hotcakes. That’s why SM Tickets have already announced when these will be available via their official Twitter account. There is no confirmation yet on how much the tickets will be.

As shown on the tweet, the tickets will be made available tomorow (February 15) at 10 AM. Fans can purchase up to four tickets via the SM Tickets website or over the counter at the Mall of Asia ticket booths.

Much like in basketball, the Ateneo-La Salle rivalry has rolled onto women’s volleyball with both teams competing in six of the last seven UAAP Finals. During that stretch, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers have won four titles (Season 74, 75, 78, and 79) while the Lady Eagles captured back-to-back titles in Seasons 76 and 77.

The Lady Spikers have swept the regular season twice during this run. In Season 74, the likes of Aby Marano, Cha Cruz-Behag, Michelle Gumabao, and Ara Galang hoisted the crown by defeating their rivals in three Finals games. They completed another eliminations sweep in Season 76 but Ateneo defeated them thrice in the championship series with players like Aerial Patnongon, Michelle Morente, Amy Ahomiro, Denden Lazaro, and Alyssa Valdez.

The following year, the Lady Eagles completed the perfect season by winning 14 preliminary round games and two Finals games against La Salle.

This year, the DLSU Lady Spikers are seeking their fourth-straight title after defeating the FEU Lady Tamaraws in last year’s Finals. Meanwhile, the Ateneo Lady Eagles are seeking to return to the championship series under new head coach Oliver Almadro.

La Salle will be bannered by Season 79 Finals MVP Desiree Cheng, spikers Tin Tiamzon and May Luna, middle blockers Aduke Ogunsanya and Des Clemente, and setter Michelle Cobb. On the other hand, the Lady Eagles will be led by rookie Vanessa Gandler, Ponggay Gaston, Deanna Wong, Maddie Madayag, Bea De Leon, and Kat Tolentino.

In other games during that day, the Adamson Soaring Falcons and the UST Growling Tigers will clash at 8 am while the De La Salle Green Spikers compete against the Ateneo Blue Eagles at 10 am. Chiara Permentilla, Eli Soyud, Joy Dacoron, Bernadette Flora, and the rest of the Adamson Lady Falcons will then take the court against Eya Laure, Milena Alessandrini, Dimdim Pacres, Cherry Ann Rondina, and the rest of the UST Golden Tigresses at 2 pm.