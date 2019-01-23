UST head coach Reyes gives green light to Laure, Alessandrini for National Team try-outs

In line with its long-standing tradition of producing players for the Philippine Women’s Volleyball National Team, the UST Golden Tigresses has vowed to allow any player in its roster to join the tryouts happening on January 24 and 25. This has been confirmed by UST head coach Emilio “Kung Fu” Reyes himself.

“Hindi naman tumatanggi ang UST pagdating sa usapan ng National Team eh. Ever since naman, si UST pool ng National Team ‘yan way back pa,” Reyes told Volleyverse.

The statement came after Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Inc., via President Peter Cayco, expressed their desire to see UAAP Season 80 Rookie of the Year Milena Alessandrini and PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 Best Opposite Spiker Eya Laure gun for coveted spots in the Philippine team’s loaded talent pool.

For Reyes, who was part of the Nationals’ coaching staff last year, it’s up to his players to decline the prestigious opportunity to play for country.

“Regardless kung sino ang hahawak, nagbibigay kami ng players basta kaya ng player. ‘Yung player mismo ang tatanggi kung hindi nila kaya. Pero kung gusto nila, walang imposible unless, conflict sa exams,” he said.

Now at the deep end of their preparations for the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament, the España-based crew is hoping to make up for their seventh-place finish last year.

Though it’s all systems go for Alessandrini and Laure to try their luck at the PH team tryouts, Reyes takes a step back and says that if chosen, his wing hitters will formally join the National Team training only after their 2019 UAAP stint for UST is over.

“Hindi naman itatapat ng National Team na may training while may UAAP. Siyempre ‘yung timeline naman, lahat aarangkada ‘yan pagkatapos,” said Reyes.

“‘Yung National Team naman magco-compose ‘yan mostly mga nasa PSL at PVL (players). Kung meron man sa collegiate, iilan lang,” he added. “But again, kundisyon naman ‘yan. Kung may makukuha man sa National Team, after na ng UAAP sila magjo-join.”

Some of the notable Tigresses who have donned the National Team jersey are Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Ging Balse-Pabayo, Maika Ortiz, Rhea Dimaculangan, Angeli Tabaquero, Venus Bernal, and Denise Tan.

Try-outs will be held at the Arellano University School of Law Gym at Taft Avenue. The LVPI is seeking to expand its pool of players in preparation for four international tournaments: the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship (April 20-28 in China), the Asian Women’s Under-23 Volleyball Championship (July 13-21 in Vietnam), the Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship (August 31-September 8 in Korea), and the Southeast Asian Games (November 30-December 10 in the Philippines).