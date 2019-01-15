UP Lady Maroons off to Thailand training camp

As incentive for the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 championship, the UP Lady Maroons are off to Thailand for a training camp with the Federation International De Volleyball (FIVB) in preparation for UAAP Season 81.

On UP’s behalf, the Philippine Superliga arranged the training camp that will be conducted in the FIVB Development Center in Bangkok, Thailand from January 20 to 28. An official invitation has also been extended by the semi-pro league to the inaugural PSL CGS titlists.

The Lady Maroons are hoping to improve from their sixth-place finish in UAAP Season 80 and they have built a lot of momentum during the off-season. Aside from winning the Collegiate Grand Slam in four sets over the UST Golden Tigresses, they took home the PVL Collegiate Conference 2018 crown against the FEU Lady Tamaraws via a two-game sweep. The Godfrey Okumu-coached squad also finished third during the 2018 Unigames in Dumaguete City.

Pacing the squad coming into the new season are PVL Collegiate Conference MVP Isa Molde and PSL Collegiate Grand Slam MVP Tots Carlos. Other key player include setters Ayel Estranero and Marianne Sotomil, PSL CGS 1st Best Middle Blocker Aieshalaine Gannaban, Marist Layug, Roselyn Rosier, Justine Dorog, Nicole Magsarile, Jessma Ramos, Lorielyn Bernardo, and libero Mirgie Bautista.

The UP Lady Maroons last won the UAAP women’s volleyball championship in 1983. They have also won the title in 1980, 1978, 1963, 1952, 1948, and 1939.