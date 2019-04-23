Can the Lady Warriors end De La Salle’s win streak?

The De La Salle University Lady Spikers are the hottest team in the UAAP right now. They are riding a four-game winning streak coming into their match against the UE Lady Warriors. Coach Ramil De Jesus’ squad still has a chance for the top Final Four seed. Meanwhile, UE can spoil La Salle’s hopes with a victory.

Love the Lady Spikers? Exclusive Lady Spikers’ stickers & 120+ FREE volleymojis for chat – show your support & say it with stickers!

Coming off straight-sets triumphs

The Lady Warriors clinched their first three-set victory in Season 81 against the Adamson Lady Falcons. They dominated that game in attacks (36-28), blocks (10-3), and aces (10-4). De La Salle also completed their preliminary round sweep of the Ateneo Lady Eagles in three frames. The wards of Coach Oliver Almadro did not register a kill block despite being the top blocking team in the tournament. The Lady Spikers also had five aces more than Ateneo’s three.

What’s at stake for the Lady Spikers?

A win for the Lady Spikers bring them to the ten-win mark. It will be the 11th straight season that the DLSU women’s volleyball team will collect double-digit victories. More importantly, a win by the Taft squad puts pressure on the Lady Eagles to sweep their last two games. De La Salle will take the top spot if they can win their last two games while Ateneo loses against Adamson or UE.

Spoiler job for the Lady Warriors

The UE Lady Warriors can put a halt to the Lady Spikers’ sizzling run. A win over De La Salle gives them their fourth win which they last experienced in Season 74. Four victories also matches their win total from Seasons 75 to 80. Aside from spoiling the Lady Spikers’ quest for number one, this will be UE’s first win against DLSU since Season 73.

Keys to victory for DLSU

While the Lady Spikers cannot take UE lightly, they are not the same menace in blocking as the Lady Eagles. Thus, they can hit hard against the Lady Warriors to score. Michelle Cobb must activate middle hitters Aduke Ogunsanya and Des Clemente early in the game to keep the pressure on Roselle Baliton and Seth Rodriguez. La Salle must also establish a strong service game to challenge Judith Abil and Kath Arado on reception.

How can UE pull off the upset?

De La Salle is one of the better teams in blocking. Therefore, they must take a page from DLSU’s script against Ateneo. The war is lost if they engage the La Salle net defenders straight on. Good thing that Mary Anne Mendrez is great at tooling the blockers. But it would take intelligent distribution from setter Laizah Bendong to keep La Salle’s defense guessing.

Injury report

There are no major injuries from both De La Salle and UE

Where will the game be played?

UE and DLSU will play at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan. Those who will be watching in the venue can ride a G-Liner, RRCG, or Green Star bus straight to the venue. You can also ride the LRT Line 2 up to J. Ruiz station and ride a tricycle from there. Tickets are sold at the venue.

Where to watch the UE-DLSU game?

If you can’t make it to the venue, the UE-DLSU match will be televised via ABS-CBN S+A, S+A HD, Liga, Liga HD, and via livestream at the ABS-CBN Sports website. Broadcast starts at 2 pm.