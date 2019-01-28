Tots Carlos longs for a shot at the National Team after completing training camp with UP

If not for the UP Fighting Lady Maroons’ training camp in Thailand, wing spiker Tots Carlos would have fought tooth and nail for a spot in the National Team during the tryouts last week at the Arellano University School of Law Gymnasium

As young guns like Alleiah Malaluan, Angel Canino, and Eya Laure, among others, flocked the auditions, Carlos, whose attendance was specifically desired by Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. President Peter Cayco, was missing in action as she and the rest of the DIliman crew are hard at work preparing for the upcoming UAAP Season 81.

“I think lahat naman ng athletes gustong gusto i-represent ‘yung country,” Carlos said about missing the two-day tryouts.

“Pupunta (sana) ako. It’s really my dream to play for the flag. Coach (Godfrey Okumu) really wanted me to go but ‘yun nga, unfortunately na-timing na nasa Thailand kami,” she added.

Despite being sidelined for months in 2018 due to a stress fracture, the Kapampangan managed to end the year with a bang as she helped the Lady Maroons bag the inaugural PSL Collegiate Grand Slam via her explosive kills and undeniable leadership.

While she is humble enough to admit that she is not a shoo-in for the Nationals’ talent pool, the opposite spiker hopes to at least get a shot to show Philippine women’s volleyball team coaches Shaq delos Santos, Kung Fu Reyes, and Brian Esquibel what she can bring to the table.

“Yup, sana (may isa pang tryout). If wala, I’ll try to communicate with the coaching staff or whoever para at least mabigyan ko man lang ng chance ‘yung sarili ko no matter what the result will be,” said the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 MVP.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Lady Maroons just completed their training camp in Thailand, which included tune-up games against the likes of Asian volleyball star Pleumjit Thinkaow, as they landed back in Manila Monday afternoon.

“We’re very glad na nakalaro kami against these teams and sobrang natutuwa si coach kasi strong teams ‘yung nakakalaro namin. Madami siyang nai-input and nadadagdagan din ‘yung knowledge namin sa volleyball,” said Carlos.

The UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament is expected to kick off on February 16. Much pressure is bestowed upon the Lady Maroons to make a deep run after winning the PSL CGS and the PVL Collegiate Conference during the off-season.