Coach Kung Fu Reyes’ fiery attitude motivated Cherry Ann Rondina against Adamson

For the first time since Cherry Ann Rondina can remember, she was at the receiving end of UST head coach Emilio ‘Kung Fu’ Reyes’ tirades Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena for their first hurrah in the UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament.

“Natakot ako kay coach Kung Fu (Reyes) na lumabas na ‘yung ugat niya at namula na siya,” recalled Rondina an hour after she and the rest of the Tigresses survived a gruelling five-set battle against the gritty Adamson Lady Falcons.

Already close to sweeping the game with a two sets to none lead, UST lost steam towards the end of the third frame which allowed the San Marcelino side to regain compsure and bring the match to a decider.

Aware of Rondina’s spiking prowess, the Lady Falcons put up a three-woman wall to block the reigning best scorer of the league from start to finish. This eventually led to the ‘Cherry Bomb’ to commit errors that did not sit well with her mentor.

“Sabi sa akin: ‘Ano’ng problema mo?’ Natakot at nagising ako. Sa lahat ng season na sinalihan ko, dito pa lang ako napagalitan ng ganun. Pero kasalanan ko kasi ako din itong pasaway,” shared the Cebuana.

Though a 17-point output is nothing to sneer at, Rondina’s struggle was glaring to those who watched the game as she only connected on 15 kills in 57 attempts.

On Adamson’s net defenders tallying a total of 12 kill blocks and a sizeable number of deflected attacks, Rondina says: “Saludo talaga ako sa kanila. Wala talaga akong lusot eh. Kaya dinadaan ko na lang sa braso at patong plays. No choice na ako eh. Utak na lang talaga kasi ang liit ko.”

But unlike last year when Rondina was the only lethal attacker of UST, setters Alina Bicar and Mafe Galanza had the likes of rookie Eya Laure and sophomore Milena Alessandrini, who combined for 32 big points, as viable scoring options.

Though the day has been saved for the Tigresses, their next opponent in the Ateneo Lady Eagles could prove to be another tough challenge especially with tall blockers like Maddie Madayag, Bea De Leon, and Kat Tolentino among others guarding the frontline.

How she plans to go around her weakness, Sisi Rondina closed by saying: “Gagawa na lang ako ng bagong ways para maka-score. Double time na sa training and papalakas kung saan pa ako mahina.”