UST keeps twice-to-beat hopes alive after defeating NU

The UST Golden Tigresses have done their part by disposing of the NU Lady Bulldogs in four sets. Now, their twice-to-beat hopes depend on the outcome of the De La Salle-FEU game.

Golden Tigresses edge Lady Bulldogs in opening set

From a 16-13 deficit in the opening, UST blasted an 8-3 to take the lead at 21-19. But the Lady Bulldogs managed two straight points to knot the count at 21. A 3-1 mini-run by the Golden Tigresses brought them at set point. However, NU forced a deuce courtesy of Eya Laure’s service error and Ivy Lacsina’s placement shot to UST’s Zone 1.

The deadlock continued to 25-all before Rondina’s attack and Caitlyn Viray’s kill block on Lacsina gave UST the set at 27-25. NU’s 13 errors negated their advantage in blocks and aces.

UST held wire-to-wire lead in set two

It was all Golden Tigresses in the second set. They stretched an 8-3 lead to a 16-8 rout to put the set out of NU’s reach. Lacsina’s attack error handed set point for UST at 24-13. But NU was not yet done by scoring four unanswered points to trim the deficit to seven. However, Cherry Ann Rondina’s off-speed hit from Ysa Jimenez’ bump set ended set two for the Kung Fu Reyes-mentored squad, 25-17. UST had a 14-12 edge in attack points, 2-0 lead in blocks, and 4-8 edge in unforced errors.

NU stays alive with set three win

The Lady Bulldogs kept their hopes alive by taking the third set. They held a five-point lead, 19-14, before Rondina scored three straight to trim the lead to two. NU responded with a 4-0 run of their own to bring the tally at 23-17. Princess Robles’ kill the went through the UST blockers brought NU at set point, 24-19. Laure took one back before Rachelle Roldan’s service sailed long to end the frame for NU, 25-20.

Espana crew ends the match in four

UST did not want to leave the game to chance. They overtook the Lady Bulldogs early in set four at kept the lead since. Alina Bicar’s joust victory brought the tally at 16-9 while their lead grew to its largest at ten points, 23-13. Kly Orillaneda’s service error handed UST match point but Jimenez gave a point back with a service error of her own. Bicar ended the set and the match at 25-16 with a drop ball from a 1-2 play.

Individual and match stats

Rondina is named player of the game with 21 points, all off attacks, to go with ten digs and 13 receptions. Laure added 13 while Bicar and Galdones had seven markers apiece. Viray made six, Jimenez contributed four, and Roldan scored one. Rica Rivera had 16 digs and 11 receptions.

Meanwhile, Lacsina led NU with 19 and Robles supported with 14 points, 15 digs, and 15 receptions. Audrey Paran, Doria, and Gelina Luceno added ten, nine, and four markers, respectively. Joni Chavez had 15 excellent sets while Jennifer Nierva collected 23 digs and 22 receptions.

UST had the edge in attack points (50-44) but NU led in aces (6-4) and blocks (7-6). Unforced errors killed NU as they committed 37 while UST only had 26. The Golden Tigresses’ tenth victory is their highest since Season 73. They also turned around their 4-10 record last season.

What’s next?

The UST Golden Tigresses will gear for the Final Four even though their ranking is still up in the air. A De La Salle loss to FEU in the final day of Season 81 eliminations forces a playoff for the second seed. The winner of that match gains twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinal against the loser. If La Salle wins, UST is relegated at number three.

On the other hand, the NU Lady Bulldogs finish Season 81 at 4-10. It is a good result for the F. Jhocson unit despite the adversities they faced throughout the tournament. The record does not reflect the tough time they gave against the top teams in the UAAP, especially the UP Lady Maroons. The future looks bright for the young crew of Coach Norman Miguel.

However, Doria will not be a part of that future anymore as she has played her final game for NU. After taking a back seat to the likes of Jaja Santiago and Risa Sato, the middle blocker from Pangasinan finally got her chance to showcase her volleyball talent. Her composure also helped NU’s rookies navigate through tough times during their campaign.