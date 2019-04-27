Love volleyball? Say it with stickers!

120 FREE volleymojis, exclusive stickers & all our volleyball news

Download the Volleyverse app!

Reaction: UST Golden Tigresses triumphant against NU

Saturday, 27 Apr 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Cesca Rampas, Volleyball PH

The FEU Lady Tamaraws and UST Golden Tigresses have nothing in common other than their gold color and their neighborhood. Come Sunday, they will be united in cheering against the De La Salle University Lady Spikers. The Espana crew is hoping that their counterparts from Morayta will topple the towers of Taft to keep their twice-to-beat hopes alive.

Rondina for MVP, Laure for ROY?

The graduating outside hitter from Compostela, Cebu got 21 points from this match, all off attacks. Rondina finished the eliminations with 259 points for an average of 18.5 per outing. She scored in double digits and all of her matches and tied Alyssa Valdez’ single-game scoring record of 35 points. Credentials like these strengthen her case to become the beach volleyball and indoor volleyball MVP in the season.

On the other hand, Laure tallied 13 markers against NU to end the double-round prelims with 230 scores for a 16.4 points per game clip. Together with Rondina, they are the main factors why UST is the top attacking team in Season 81. Given that UAAP individual awards are based on stats alone, the spiking duo are the rightful Season MVP and Rookie of the Year, respectively.

Ten victories

UST reached the Final Four of Season 79 with only nine wins. Fast forward to this season, the current Golden Tigresses sealed their tenth win of the season which they last experienced in Season 73. Back then, the likes of Rhea Dimaculangan, Maika Ortiz, and Aiza Maizo still donned the black and gold. That squad reached the Finals for the second straight year, only to bow against the De La Salle Lady Spikers in two games. The now Maizo-Pontillas was named Best Scorer and Best Receiver of that season.

Steady game for Bicar

The veteran setter played well in her first start in the second round. Bicar made seven points, including the game-winner, to go with 21 excellent sets. Perhaps, this is Coach Kung Fu Reyes’ way of instilling confidence to her playmaker. On her part, she responded with her strongest outing in the tournament.

That’s a lot of errors

The Golden Tigresses had just three more points when attacks, blocks, and aces are combined for each team (60-57). However, the Lady Bulldogs committed 37 errors while UST only had 26. That’s more than nine free points per set without breaking a sweat for UST. Had NU limited their mistakes, they would have put up a better fight in this contest.

Doria finally gets her time in the limelight

No question that NU got a talented crop of rookies this season. But they won’t be able to navigate the rigors without their team captain. After being a second stringer, Doria did not waste her opportunity on center stage. She finished her final UAAP season with 131 points, 37 off blocks. The pride of Pangasinan was able to plug some holes with her all-around performance and on-court leadership.

What now for UST and NU?

UST marches to the Final Four even though their ranking is not yet settled. Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs end their season at 4-10 but they gave other teams a tough time. The ceiling for this young but talented squad is scary for the rest of the league. Fans and experts will expect a jump in their performance come Season 82 with a year of experience under the belt. Joyme Cagande and Risa Sato’s return would be a boost in their quest for a Final Four return.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your contributions will help us to keep the content FREE & to improve our coverage of the global game, which will help to build the profile of the next generation of players.

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball. Thank you!

Related

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Lycha Ebon out for the remainder of Season 81
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Lady Falcons end nine-game losing streak by beating UP
UAAP Women's Volleyball

UST keeps twice-to-beat hopes alive after defeating NU

Popular

PSL Grand Prix

Reaction: Cargo Movers guilty of stealing sets
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Can UST keep their twice-to-beat hopes alive?
PSL Grand Prix

F2 Logistics edge PLDT to enter Grand Prix Finals

Latest

PSL Grand Prix

Dynasty vs Redemption: A PSL Grand Prix finals preview
Italy

New deals for UYBA trio, Mitchem agrees Bergamo switch
PSL Grand Prix

Reaction: Petron’s “infinity stones” downed Cignal