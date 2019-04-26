Finishing strong: UP vs Adamson match preview

Two teams that are playing for pride. They may be out of Final Four contention but this game still has significance. The UP Lady Maroons and the Adamson Lady Falcons will clash tomorrow at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan. Both teams know that it’s the end game for Season 81. Despite that, they will do whatever it takes to finish their campaign strong.

Previous encounter

The Lady Maroons defeated the Lady Falcons in four sets last March 17. Isa Molde and Tots Carlos tallied 14 points apiece while Marist Layug added 11. Meanwhile, Joy Dacoron led Adamson with 15 markers while Eli Soyud contributed ten. The Lady Maroons had a 53-41 edge in attack points while Adamson committed 34 unforced errors. Thang Ponce played exceptionally with 33 excellent digs and 21 receptions.

A good end to a disappointing season

The Lady Maroons were christened to be Final Four-bound after winning two pre-season tournaments. It just wasn’t meant to be. Injuries and first ball struggles enabled Coach Godfrey Okumu’s squad to underachieve. The two losses to a rookie-laden NU Lady Bulldogs highlight their sub-par performance. However, a victory over Adamson gives them one more victory than last season and a positive spin to a semifinal appearance that got away.

Hoping to soar for one more game

Eli Soyud and Joy Dacoron would want to end their UAAP career on a high note. They will look to ignite their younger teammates in hopes of ending their nine-game losing streak. A win would also be their first in the second round of a disappointing season. Hope was briefly restored when Coach Rogelio Getigan led the Lady Falcons to victory against UE. But the Adamson had nothing to cheer for ever since.

Winning over UP would bring the cheer back to San Marcelino especially that a crop of highly-touted rookies will be landing on their nest in Season 82.

Where will the game be played?

UP and Adamson will play at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan. Those who will be watching in the venue can ride a G-Liner, RRCG, or Green Star bus straight to the venue. You can also ride the LRT Line 2 up to J. Ruiz station and ride a tricycle from there. You can buy tickets at the venue.

Where to watch the UP-Adamson game?

If you can’t make it to the venue, the UP Lady Maroons-Adamson Lady Falcons match will be televised via ABS-CBN S+A, S+A HD, Liga, Liga HD, and via livestream at the ABS-CBN Sports website. Broadcast starts at 4 pm.