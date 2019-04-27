Love volleyball? Say it with stickers!

Lady Falcons end nine-game losing streak by beating UP

Saturday, 27 Apr 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Ralph Estrella, Volleyball PH

Both teams are playing for nothing but pride. But in the end, the cellar-dwellers Adamson Lady Falcons soared over the UP Lady Maroons to end Season 81 on a high note. On the other end, the Final Four hopefuls from Katipunan ended their campaign with four straight losses.

Similar script, similar result

From a 13-13 tie in the opening set, the Lady Falcons sparked a 6-0 run and never looked back. The Lady Maroons pulled to within three, 22-19, before handing Adamson set point via two consecutive errors. Bernadette Flora’s attack error gave UP life but she bounced back with a cross-court attack that landed in Zone 5 to end the set at 25-20 for the San Marcelino crew.

While Adamson had more errors than UP (11-6), they had the advantage in attack points (13-8), kill blocks (4-0), and aces (2-1).

In set two, the players of Coach Rogelio Getigan ignited an 8-3 run from a 7-7 deadlock. The Lady Maroons scored three straight points since before Adamson responded with a 6-2 to bring the tally to 21-15. Chiara Permentilla’s ace carried Adamson to set point at 24-20. UP won’t go down without a fight, though, as they connected on three straight points to trim the lead to one, 24-23. However, the Lady Falcons ended UP’s hopes by ending set two at 25-23.

Lady Falcons complete straight-sets victory

Adamson led the deciding set from wire-to-wire. They stretched a 5-1 run to a 17-10 lead and was poised to run away from the win. But the Lady Maroons made one last push to cut the deficit to two, 18-16. The Lady Falcons had the antidote as they scored five straight points to stretch the margin to seven, 23-16. Permentilla’s ace carried Adamson to match point but UP saved three points to extend the game.

That was all they wrote as the graduating Dacoron ended set three and the match at 25-19 with a running attack that landed in the middle of the UP defense.

Individual and team stats

Thang Ponce is named Game MVP with 31 excellent digs and 15 receptions. Permentilla paced the Lady Falcons with 16 points while Dacoron had 11.

Tots Carlos led UP with 13 points.

The Lady Falcons dominated in attack points (41-28), blocks (7-4), and aces (10-4). On the flip side, Adamson had 26 errors to UP’s 17.

