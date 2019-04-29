Love volleyball? Say it with stickers!

Reaction: Lady Tamaraws trample over Lady Spikers

Monday, 29 Apr 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Ralph Estrella, Volleyball PH

If it was a boxing match, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers would be the technically-sound fighter that can methodically whittle down an opponent.

But even the best boxers are cautious in facing a devastating counterpuncher. They stem the tide and absorb the blows before landing a loaded hook at the right moment.

In a match that exuded a title-like atmosphere, the FEU Lady Tamaraws took all the punches thrown by the Lady Spikers. Then, it was their time to land the knockout blow in five sets.

Service in, service out

In typical Lady Spikers fashion, the serve became a potent weapon against the Lady Tamaraws early in the game. They used it to come back in set one and dominate the next two.

Ironically, it also led to their impending downfall. Jolina Dela Cruz’ service blunder in the fourth helped FEU get their second wind. De La Salle did have 16 service aces in the game. Some of those, however, were negated by their errors at the line.

Cayuna was an angel for FEU

Interesting decision from Coach George Pascua to start Angel Cayuna instead of Kyle Negrito. It turned out to be the right choice after seeing the former’s ball distribution. Her playmaking allowed the likes of Czarina Carandang and France Ronquillo to make timely contributions.

Dominating the floor

Coach Pascua kept on reiterating during their huddles that they need to neutralize De La Salle’s service game. The results came just a right time as Buding Duremdes ignited FEU’s floor defense in the fourth and fifth sets.

Best-of-three

The Lady Archers had FEU on the ropes. But the Lady Tamaraws danced out of it to dominate the late rounds.

FEU’s win prompted a virtual best-of-three between the Lady Spikers and the UST Growling Tigresses. A playoff for the last twice-to-beat slot will be on Wednesday while their Final Four encounter will start on Sunday.

