Lady Spikers complete preliminaries sweep of UE

The UE Lady Warriors will have to wait another year to defeat the De La Salle University Lady Spikers.

Keeping their chase for the top seed alive, the wards of Coach Ramil De Jesus outclassed the Recto-based unit in straight sets. The victory extends UE’s losing streak against DLSU to 16 games, dating back Season 74. It also clinched an eleventh-straight season with at least ten wins for De La Salle. More importantly, it assures them of at least a playoff for twice-to-beat advantage.

Lady Spikers pull away in the opener

The match was tight early in the first set as UE held to a one-point lead, 13-12. But the Lady Spikers went on another gear with a 10-2 run to open a 22-15 advantage. Desiree Cheng’s cross-court attack brought DLSU to set point. Jolina Dela Cruz’ kill block on Judith Abil ended set one for De La Salle, 25-17. The Lady Spikers had a 14-12 edge in attack points and 3-0 lead in blocks.

Two out of two for DLSU

It was all De La Salle in the second set. They stretched an 8-6 lead to an 19-11 rout and never looked back. Marionne Alba’s 1-2 play made the tally 24-15 before Roselle Baliton took a set point back for UE with a quick attack from the middle. Tin Tiamzon ended UE’s hopes with a spike from Zone 4 to settle the count at 25-16. The Lady Spikers had a whopping 16-8 advantage in attack points.

De La Salle completes the job in three

Down 14-13, the ladies in green scored three unanswered points to snatch the lead coming into the second technical timeout. The Lady Spikers were in cruise control from that moment to clinch their tenth win in 13 games. Playing her first game in the UAAP, Ynna Hatulan converted a quick attack to bring DLSU to match point. The rookie middle blocker from the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA also made the soft push to end the set and the game at 25-19.

Individual and team stats

Aduke Ogunsanya is named player of the game with eight attacks, a block, and an ace. De La Salle finished with a 45-31 margin in attacks and 7-4 cushion in blocks. The Lady Spikers had only 15 unforced errors while UE committed 21.

Upcoming games

The De La Salle Lady Spikers (10-3) will look to finish their preliminary round strong against the FEU Lady Tamaraws. Meanwhile, the UE Lady Warriors (3-10) are seeking for their fourth win of the tournament against the Ateneo Lady Eagles. Both games will be played on Sunday, April 28, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.