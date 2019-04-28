Lady Eagles clinch top seed by defeating Lady Warriors

The Ateneo Lady Eagles clinch the top seed in the Final Four after defeating the UE Lady Warriors in the last game of eliminations. Ateneo finished the double-round preliminaries at 12-2 while UE punctuated their season at 3-11.

Ateneo takes opening set

The Lady Warriors were hot off the gates to take an 8-5 advantage. However, Kat Tolentino and Maddie Madayag helped Ateneo storm back to claim the upper hand at 16-15.

Ateneo pulled away from a 20-19 edge with a 5-1 to close the set. Vanessa Gandler’s attack brought Coach Oliver Almadro’s squad to set point while a kill block clinched the opening chapter for the ladies in blue, 25-20.

While the Lady Eagles had more unforced errors than UE (8-5), they dominated the block battle (5-0).

Same script, different drama

Set two started like the first: UE led at 8-5 and Ateneo took over at 16-15. The set took a different twist as UE scored three unanswered points from a 21-all deadlock to arrive at set point.

However, the Lady Warriors failed to close the set and Judith Abil’s consecutive errors forced a deuce. The tally remained levelled at 25 before Madayag’s kill block and service ace ended set two for Ateneo, 27-25.

UE led in attack points (16-11) but had more unforced errors (11-7) and less kill blocks (3-0) than Ateneo.

Lady Eagles close the match in three

The Katipunan crew took the fight out from the Lady Warriors. With the help of UE’s errors, the Lady Eagles stretched an 8-3 margin to a 16-4 rout to put the set and the match out of UE’s reach.

Bea De Leon’s service ace handed Ateneo match point but UE took four points back to bring the count at 24-11. But Kacee Gequillana’s attack went through the blockers to end the game at 25-11.

Individual and team stats

Tolentino is named player of the game with eight attacks, two blocks, and an ace.