Lady Eagles bounce back by grounding Lady Falcons

The Adamson Lady Falcons gave the Ateneo Lady Eagles a scare in the second set. Other than that, it was a one-sided affair as Coach Oliver Almadro’s squad completed a season sweep against the San Marcelino unit in straight sets. The victory pulls Ateneo closer to clinching the top seed in the Final Four. It also extends the Lady Eagles’ win streak against Adamson to nine.

Lady Eagles soar to claim set one

Ateneo took the fight out of the Lady Falcons by the middle of the first set. They took a sizeable advantage coming into the second technical timeout and just built on it. Joy Dacoron delivered set point to the Lady Eagles with her miscue. Adamson’s four touches error gave set one to the Katipunan crew, 25-16. Kat Tolentino alone had eight of Ateneo’s 16 attack points while Adamson only had six.

Ateneo gains the edge in second set

Down 21-19, the Lady Eagles scored four unanswered points to claim a 23-21 lead. But Adamson responded by forcing a deadlock at 23. Bernadette Flora’s kill block on Jules Samonte brought the Lady Falcons to set point. However, Ateneo forced a deuce the following rally. The teams traded points until 26-all. From there, Ponggay Gaston collected two scores to snatch the set for the Lady Eagles, 28-26.

ADMU complete victory in three

Adamson started the set with a 3-0 run but Ateneo had the lead in the first technical timeout, 8-6. The Lady Eagles kept the lead at 13-9 but the Lady Falcons pulled closer at 14-13. Ateneo scored two straight to claim a 16-13 advantage and never looked back. Trisha Genesis’ mishit brought Ateneo to match point and Tolentino’s kill block ended set three and the match at 25-17.

Individual and team stats

Tolentino is named player of the game with 17 points.

Upcoming games

The Ateneo Lady Eagles (11-2) will look to clinch the top seed in the Final Four against the UE Lady Warriors on April 28. Meanwhile, the Adamson Lady Falcons (1-12) will seek to end their Season 81 campaign on a high note versus the UP Lady Maroons on April 27. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.