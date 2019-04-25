Reaction: Lady Eagles thwart Lady Falcons’ flight

The Adamson Lady Falcons could have turned the tide in the second set. Yet somehow, the Ateneo Lady Eagles did enough to survive. The Katipunan crew have clinched a twice-to-beat advantage with one game left to play. But aside from the plays they made, Adamson’s woes have aided them in this win.

Tolentino ends her slump

The Ateneo opposite hitter has been playing sub-par, until this game. She tallied 12 attacks in three sets and five kill blocks in just nine attempts. Tolentino remains the heart and soul of the Lady Eagles offense because of her ability to dominate a game. When she is in the zone, she elevates the game of Ponggay Gaston and Jules Samonte as well.

Ponce saved some points

It could have been worse if not for Adamson libero Toni Rose Ponce. She saved a number of points from her 33 excellent digs and 16 receptions. Who could forget her kick to save the ball. It’s just a misfortune that the Lady Falcons can’t convert her effort into scores. The next item can explain why.

Setting woes for Adamson

MJ Igao did connect on three of Adamson’s six service aces. But she could only muster nine excellent sets in 75 attempts. In total, the Lady Falcons set the ball well just 16 times in 134 tries. That 12% clip highlights the setting problems that Igao and Nikka Yandoc had all season. You would think that they would improve as the season progressed. However, they are still finding their groove with one game left in their tournament.

Second ball troubles led the San Marcelino unit to collect only 23 attack points while Ateneo doubled that number. As a result, no Lady Falcon reached double-digit scoring. The clock is ticking for both Igao and Yandoc. They could lose playing time to incoming rookie Louie Romero if they don’t shape up.

Middle open hitter?

Something you don’t see every day. Deanna Wong delivers the ball at Zone 4 to…Maddie Madayag!? Yes, the Davaoena attempted, and scored, an attack from the open hitter position, much to the surprise of everyone watching. Seeing Madayag, Wong, and Bea de Leon in the front line was a weird occurrence too. Could it be that Coach Oliver Almadro is tinkering with his roster? I believe not and the rotation was inevitable. However, that play proved that Madayag should be marked even if she’s not in her comfort zone.

What now?

The Ateneo Lady Eagles will look to clinch the top seed of the Final Four against the UE Lady Warriors. A win pairs them with the FEU Lady Tamaraws in the semifinal. Meanwhile, a defeat and a La Salle victory over FEU relegates the Lady Eagles to the second seed. On the other hand, the Adamson Lady Falcons hopes to finish this forgettable season on a positive note when they face the UP Lady Maroons.