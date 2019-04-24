Lady Eagles aim to bounce back against Lady Falcons

First and last.

After a ten-game win streak, the Ateneo Lady Eagles lost to their rival De La Salle University Lady Spikers. They are looking to regain their winning ways against the Adamson Lady Falcons.

Disappointments the last time out

Both teams lost in straight sets. Ateneo fell to De La Salle while Adamson bowed to UE. No Lady Eagle scored in double digits during that match. Ponggay Gaston led with seven while Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, and Bea De Leon had six apiece. Meanwhile, Bernadette Flora was the lone Lady Falcon to breach double figures against the Lady Warriors with ten.

What’s at stake for the Lady Eagles?

A win will pull them closer to clinching the top seed in the Final Four. They are not yet out of the woods for the Lady Spikers can still take the top spot if they can sweep their next two games while Ateneo loses to either Adamson or UE. Therefore, the Lady Eagles cannot afford to slack off against the Lady Falcons.

Lady Falcons look to finish strong

Coach Rogelio Getigan’s squad hopes to clinch its first win in the second round. The optimism around his debut win over the Lady Warriors has expired and this season has been disastrous for the San Marcelino crew. Winning against the Lady Eagles would be the highest point of their campaign. It is also a good momentum builder going into Season 82.

Keys to victory for Ateneo

The Lady Eagles must remain aggressive in attacks the entire match. They did not look like the team that won ten games when they lost to the Lady Spikers. Ateneo should also maintain the energy to put the game away decisively. Their net defense should be on point too. Having blockers that can change the complexion of the game must translate into kill blocks.

How can Adamson pull off the upset?

It would be a tall order for Adamson to add another dent to Ateneo’s record. The Lady Falcons can start by limiting their unforced errors. Setters MJ Igao and Nikka Yandoc should not put Thang Ponce’s receptions and digs to waste. Playing at a quicker pace can help neutralize Ateneo’s blocking too.

Injury report

There are no major injuries from both Ateneo and Adamson.

Where will the game be played?

Where to watch the Ateneo-Adamson game?

If you can't make it to the venue, the match will be televised via ABS-CBN S+A, S+A HD, Liga, Liga HD, and via livestream at the ABS-CBN Sports website. Broadcast starts at 4 pm.