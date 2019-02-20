Season 81 Rookie Watch: Laure, Ebon, Lacsina, Dela Cruz shine on opening weekend

We may have to thank the K-12 program for this.

If not for the implementation of senior high school, we would have seen these players enter the UAAP women’s volleyball two years ago. But the extension seemed to have helped these players be ready for UAAP Senior’s Volleyball. They have been plugged into the rotation from Day 1 and did not disappoint with their performances.

Here are the rookies that turned heads during the opening weekend of Season 81.

Joyme Cagande – NU Lady Bulldogs

She could have executed more excellent sets if not for the ligament sprain that forced her to leave the game late in the third set. Her command of Coach Norman Miguel’s system is impressive that they won the opening set against the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 25-22. The three-time UAAP girl’s volleyball Best Setter left the game with two points and 15 excellent sets and we are hoping that her injury will not cause her to miss a lot of game.

Nikka Yandoc – Adamson Lady Falcons

The departure of Fenela Emnas did leave a void in the Adamson offense. Until now. Despite the five-set loss against the UST Golden Tigresses, Yandoc had 34 excellent sets which helped the Lady Falcons connect on 41 attack points. Her performance also allowed Bernadette Flora, Chiara Permentilla, Joy Dacoron, and Eli Soyud reach double-digits in scoring. She also had four points to her name. Coach Air Padda will continue to give guidance and confidence to her young playmaker from Jose Rizal Institute in Orion, Bataan.

Janel Delerio – UST Golden Tigresses

Even though she was sharing minutes with Rica Jane Rivera, the rookie libero from Angelicum Learning Center in Cagayan De Oro City made the most of her time by collecting 17 excellent digs in just 28 attempts for an impressive 60.7% success rate. She also had 14 receptions from 35 tries. If she keeps this up, Delerio will undisputedly take over from Rivera when the latter graduates after this season.

Rem Altomea – UP Lady Maroons

UP’s offense is dominated by veterans Tots Carlos, Isa Molde, and Justine Dorog. But the former Kings Montessori School standout showed promise at libero with 18 excellent digs out of 26 tries. She did this while sharing minutes with Mary Mirgie Bautista in that position. However, there’s no question who Coach Godfrey Okumu will start as their defensive cornerstone after their opening day game against the UE Lady Warriors.

Jolina Dela Cruz – De La Salle Lady Spikers

Her game draws comparisons from the previous De La Salle Lady Spiker who wore the same jersey number. While comparing Dela Cruz’ approach is premature, she did show composure by tallying 11 points in front of a 17,000-plus strong crowd at the SM Mall of Asia Arena against the Ateneo Lady Eagles. Refinements can still be done to her game but tallying that much points against an imposing Ateneo net defense tells a lot about this athlete from Academia de San Lorenzo Dema-Ala.

Ivy Lacsina – NU Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs might have found the foundation of their offense for years to come. She had 34 attacking attempts in their game against FEU, connecting on 14 of them. It’s exciting to see her grow with more experience in the Seniors division. She will only grow more confident with Cagande running more plays for her.

Princess Robles – NU Lady Bulldogs

It’s comforting to know that the highly-touted rookies of NU are off to a good start. The former Central Philippines University and Nazareth School of Nazareth University standout proves to be the ideal complement for Lacsina as she tallied nine attack points in 37 attempts and four service aces out of 18 tries. Robles completed her all-around game with nine receptions from 17 opportunities.

The myth of FEU’s #2 jersey transfers from Bernadeth Pons to this talented rookie from Davao City National High School. Already showing promise during last year’s PVL Collegiate Conference and PSL Collegiate Grand Slam, Ebon shined against the rookie-laden NU Lady Bulldogs as Player of the Game. She tallied nine attack points in just 21 attempts to go with four service aces in 23 tries. The opposite hitter also had four receptions in nine attempts.

Eya Laure – UST Golden Tigresses

She had the highest point total among all rookies with 17 points and she got those in a number of ways. Laure had a 33.3% success rate on attacks with 13 points on 39 tries. She also got three kill blocks from nine opportunities to go with a service ace. The product of UST High School was also a crucial factor in the Golden Tigresses’ domination of the Adamson Lady Falcons in the fifth set of their UAAP Season 81 opener.