UAAP Season 81 Rookie Watch: How about an All-Rookie Team?

The rookies came out to play last week that they had all bases covered. You can put these talented players together to form one team but two of them might be converted to middle blocker. Here are the first-year players who played exceptionally last February 20, 23, and 24.

Liberos

Rem Altomea (UP) – She continues to stabilize the Lady Maroons’ floor defense as she tallied 18 digs out of 31 tries to go with 12 receptions in their victory over the FEU Lady Tamaraws. While they did lose to the UST Golden Tigresses on the 24th, the former Kings Montessori School standout still had 15 receptions out of 33 attempts.

Janel Delerio (UST) – As fellow rookie Eya Laure delivers on offense, the pride of Cagayan De Oro excels on defense with 12 excellent digs from 20 opportunities in their game against the Ateneo Lady Eagles. She followed it up with 24 digs and 11 receptions in their victory against the Lady Maroons. The Altomea-Delerio showdown could shape up to be the battle of Best Libero for years to come.

Setters

Mafe Galanza (UST) – Jema Galanza’s younger sister took over from Alina Bicar and executed 20 excellent sets to help Laure, Milena Alessandrini, and Cherry Ann Rondina combine for 57 points against the Lady Maroons. She also scored on three aces during that match. If she keeps this up, Coach Kung Fu Reyes might field her as a starter.

Marianne Sotomil (UP) – She filled in for Ayel Estranero who sat out their game against the Golden Tigresses due to effects of food poisoning. While the did lose that match, the former Bacolod Tay Tung High School player did not disappoint by making 32 excellent sets which helped UP tally 42 attack points.

Spikers

Princess Robles (NU) – She only had eight points in their match against the UE Lady Warriors. But she was a gem on the defensive end with eight digs and 12 receptions. Her contributions helped Coach Norman Miguel get his first win as the Lady Bulldogs main tactician even though his roster is down to ten players and her setter, Joni Chavez, was converted from libero.

Jolina Dela Cruz (DLSU) – The pride of Bulacan led the Lady Spikers’ balanced scoring attack with 10 points to defeat the Adamson Lady Falcons. She was also equally excellent on defense with 18 excellent digs out of 25 attempts. Dela Cruz will continue to dazzle once she reaches her full potential.

Ivy Lacsina (NU) – Lacsina has become the Lady Bulldogs’ main scoring option as she continues her steady play from the opening week. In their victory against UE, the former Nazareth School of National University player collected 14 spike points on 33 tries, three blocks, and an ace. Playing against the Lady Spikers on February 27 will be an acid test for her.

Lycha Ebon (FEU) – The opposite spiker from Davao only had eight points against the Ateneo Lady Eagles but she did make up with 10 receptions. But her stat line during their match against UP cannot be ignored. Ebon tallied 13 attacks on 45 tries to go with two blocks and an ace. She also had ten excellent digs and seven receptions in the loss to the Lady Maroons.

Eya Laure (UST) – She scored in double-digits in both their games last week. After getting ten attack points and two kill blocks against the Lady Eagles, Laure stepped on the gas pedal to collect 18 markers in their win over UP. Opposing net defenders will have a hard time defending her, Rondina and Milena Alessandrini when they fire from all cylinders.