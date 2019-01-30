Will Risa Sato miss out UAAP Season 81 for the NU Lady Bulldogs?

It has been reported that middle blocker Risa Sato of the NU Lady Bulldogs could miss UAAP Season 81 for failing to meet her school’s academic requirements.

If this is true, then there’s a possibility that first-year head coach Norman Miguel will have a line-up of only ten players this season, most of them are rookies. Taking up Sports and Wellness Management in National University, Sato’s final year of eligibility can be deferred to Season 82 granted that her academic standing adheres to NU’s standards. If not, then we could have seen the last of the Filipino-Japanese in the UAAP.

The Filipino-Japanese had a hectic off-season by joining the Creamline Cool Smashers in their title runs for both the PVL Reinforced and Open conferences last year. She also suited up for the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the AVC Cup for Women in September 2018. This year, she was part of the Lady Bulldogs’ training camp in Thailand wherein they had scrimmages against the 3BB Nakornnont squad.

Could it be that the schedule she had after UAAP Season 80 led to this? No one knows the answer for sure. However, this setback gives Miguel more questions than answers as well. Likewise, NU’s young core will need to step up even further now that one of the team’s veterans will be sidelined.