Lady Maroons edge Lady Warriors

It was not a pretty win for the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons. But what’s important is that they survived with a victory against a gritty UE Lady Warriors side in five set to open the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

From a 4-4 tie in the fifth and deciding set, UP scored back-to-back points from Lorie Bernardo and Tots Carlos to open a 6-4 lead. The Lady Maroons were still leading halfway into the set, 8-6, but UE kept within striking distance. But Jessma Ramos paid off the trust that Coach Godfrey Okumu gave him to end the match at 15-12 with a quick attack from the middle that glanced off a Lady Warrior before sailing out.

See-saw battle in sets one to four

The Lady Maroons blasted out of the gates in the first set as they mounted a 9-1 run from a 2-2 deadlock to put the set out of reach for the Lady Warriors. UE trimmed to lead to six, 12-6, before UP ignited another 6-0 run to stretch the advantage to its largest, 18-6. A cross court kill by Carlos gave the Lady Maroons set point and a succeeding net touch error by the Lady Warriors ended the set in favor of UP, 25-12.

UE responded in the second set with a 7-2 spark from a 10-10 tie. The Lady Maroons inched to within two, 18-16, but their errors down the stretch worked to UE’s favor. A service error by Marist Layug gave UP’s 14th error in set two and set point for UE. UP collected three quick points after courtesy of a tip by Aieshalaine Gannaban and two UE errors. But Judith Abil ended the set two at 25-22 with a cut shot that glanced off Justine Dorog’s hands.

The Lady Maroons was poised to take an easy win in the third set with a 9-2 run from a 3-3 deuce. But UE answered with a 6-0 run, punctuated by an off-target spike by Carlos, to trim the lead to one, 12-11. UP unleashed a 7-2 spurt to open up a 19-13 lead but the Lady Warriors kept on fighting. Another 5-0 run pulled them to within 19-18 but Mariella Gabarda hit the antenna to give UP more breathing room at 20-18.

An attack by Abil tied the count at 21 and both teams traded points until the tally reached 23-all. A successful middle attack by Gabarda brought UE to set point and an off-target attack Layug brought the Lady Warriors to within one set of an opening day victory, 25-23.

UP dominated the early part of the fourth set with a 10-1 cushion but UE fought back to come to within two, 15-13, via an Abil attack that went through the Lady Maroons blockers. But instead of folding like in the third set, UP rose with a 7-2 run to take a 22-15 lead and never looked back. Carlos’ back row attack brought UP to set point but Mendrez took one back with a spike off the block. The Lady Maroons forced a fifth set when Jessma Ramos killed a running attack to end set four at 25-19.

Estranero is declared Game MVP with two points and 43 excellent sets. Isa Molde paced the UP offense with 19 attack points, two kill blocks, and two service aces. Carlos added 17 points while Dorog made 12. On the other hand, Abil led the Lady Warriors with 20 markers. Kath Arado also had a spectacular game with 32 digs out of 48 tries and 18 receptions from 30 attempts.