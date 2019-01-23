NU Lady Bulldogs capped off an eventful Thailand training camp

In preparation for UAAP Season 81, the NU Lady Bulldogs have just finished their training camp in Thailand. Here’s what transpired during their week-long stay.

The highlight of their trip are the training sessions and the tune-up game conducted with the 3BB Nakornnont squad. The scrimmage lasted five sets with each set won by the Thai squad, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13, 27-25, 17-15.

They even had a training with the Nakornnont Sports School volleyball team

Here’s a glimpse of the spiking drill during one of their training sessions.

Their Lady Bulldogs provided highlights in their skirmish with 3BB Nakornnont such as Ivy Lacsina’s kill block on former Creamline Cool Smashers import Kuttika Kaewpin and Risa Sato’s facial on an unknown Thai player.

Here are more highlights from their game against Nakornnont

And here are more photos from the sidelines

Of course, they squeezed in some bonding activities in their short free time.

With all the learnings they’ve acquired in Thailand, the NU Lady Bulldogs are now more equipped against the tough opposition in UAAP Season 81. They might not be fielding a 14-woman roster, but each player of head coach Norman Miguel and assistant coach Regine Diego will be up to the challenge.

All Twitter posts are courtesy of Regine Diego, Joyme Cagande, and @queentower