Despite green light from UST head coach Reyes, Milena Alessandrini defers from National Team tryouts

Upon reflection, UST announced Wednesday evening that UAAP Season 80 Rookie of the Year Milena Alessandrini will not be participating in the try-outs for the Philippine Women’s Volleyball National Team after all.

The unfortunate development came just two days after UST Tigresses head coach Kung Fu Reyes vowed to allow all the players in his talent pool to participate in the auditions headed by Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Inc. happening Thursday and Friday.

“Green light naman talaga noong una pero nung nagpasa na kami ng request sa IPEA (UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics), hindi na,” Reyes told Volleyverse.

While the mentor maintains that he has no qualms in allowing the Filipino-Italian to try her luck in playing for the flag, he said that the final decision came from the UST management and Alessandrini’s mother, who, during her short vacation in the country recently, requested that her daughter’s top priority should still be her studies.

“Ang huling usapan namin ng parents ni Milena and ni Father (Jannel Abogado, IPEA Director), mag concentrate muna siya sa academics and playing for the university,” shared the coach. “Pag kaya na niya ang schedule niya at maka-adjust na siya siguro in her third year or fourth year, that’s the time na pwede na.”

Though she has made tremendous improvement in dealing with issues like her busy schedule, cultural differences, and language barrier, Alessandrini is still finding her way to fully embracing her relatively new life as a student-athlete in Manila.

And to protect her progress, the tough decision, which includes barring the outside hitter from playing for any club team as well, had to be made.

“Hindi rin muna siya mag club team or National Team. Temporarily, hindi muna siya mag participate,” Reyes reiterated.

On the other hand, Reyes, during UST’s post-training huddle, encouraged the rest of the España squad, especially those who are eligible for the U23 tournament, to show up at the try-outs and give it their best shot.

Some of the Tigresses who have been invited by the LVPI are rookies Eya Laure, KC Galdones, Ysa Jimenez, Camille Victoria, Janine Balcorta, Donna Tuason, and Junior Tigresses Imee Hernandez, Bernadeth Pepito, and Janna Torres.

The Philippine Women’s Volleyball National Team tryouts are slated on January 24 and 25 at the Arellano University School of Law Gymnasium. A bigger turn-out will address the line-ups for the upcoming international competitions this year.

Aside from the Southeast Asian Games in Manila from November 30 to December 10, Team Philippines will also participate in the 20th Asian Senior Women’s Championship in South Korea from August 31 to September 8. Also in the calendar are the AVC Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup in China from April 20 to 28 and the 3rd Asian Women’s Under 23 Women’s Volleyball Championship from July 13 to 21 in Vietnam.