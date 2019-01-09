One more year in San Marcelino for Joy Dacoron

Wednesday, 09 Jan 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Mary Joy Dacoron announced that she will use her final playing year with the Adamson Lady Falcons without a ripple.

The 5’11” middle blocker confirmed the news via CuriousCat, a Q&A social network that can be used with a Twitter account. Here’s an image of her response about suiting up for Adamson one last year.

The smiling emoji can mean several things. But when asked with another question, her response cemented the claim.

The Cebuana is the fourth best-scoring middle blocker in UAAP Season 80 behind Majoy Baron, Bea De Leon, and Risa Sato. She then joined the Banko Perlas Lady Spikers and became part of bronze medal squads in both the PVL Reinforced and Open Conferences last year.

Dacoron will join an Adamson squad that finished winless in the 2018 PVL Open Conference. However, the Lady Falcons took home the bronze in last year’s Collegiate Conference and bagged four of the eight individual awards. Christine Joy Soyud, MJ Igao, and Toni Rose Ponce won Best Opposite Spiker, Best Setter, and Best Libero, respectively, while Bernadette Flora was named 2nd Best Outside Spiker.

The preparations of the San Marcelino-based squad for UAAP Season 81 is in full swing, as shown in this short video. Former Lady Falcons Jema Galanza and Fenela Risha Emnas joined the current squad in their training.

Related

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Who will make it to the Lady Tamaraws’ final roster for Season 81?
UAAP Women's Volleyball

How George Pascua discovered Lycha Ebon
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Tin Francisco ruled out for Season 81

Popular

PSL Grand Prix

Denden Lazaro joins Petron Blaze Spikers
PSL Grand Prix

Amy Ahomiro, Bang Pineda signs with Cocolife
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Could this be the Ateneo Lady Eagles’ final roster for Season 81?

Latest

PSL Grand Prix

Off-Season Transactions Tracker 2019
Philippines

Women’s national team tryouts slated for January 24-25
Philippines

Philippine Volleyball Today (January 9, 2019)