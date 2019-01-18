On improving the UAAP men’s and women’s volleyball individual awards

The UAAP board has finally approved the move to pattern individual men’s and women’s volleyball awards after the FIVB approach. This means that Season 80 was the last time awards such as Best Scorer, Best Attacker, Best Blocker, Best Server, Best Digger, and Best Receiver were given. The Best Setter award is maintained because, after all, it always goes to a setter.

It’s good to finally adopt the way most leagues give props to exceptional players. However, a lot of questions can be raised about selecting the rightful awardees. Unlike before wherein a peak at certain stats can give you an idea of the deserving receipients, parameters must be set in determining the best spiker or middle blocker. Picking the best setter or libero is easy. But when it comes to those who score the most, do we solely base the winners on scoring or over-all performance, defensive stats included? What if a player is listed in two positions?

Despite the possible loopholes, I’m all for this change because it highlights the best of each position and not the best in doing one thing. However, there are other awards that we can include to honor certain facets within the game and beyond it.

Have an All-UAAP list

The US National Collegiate Athletic Association always have their All-American list for team sports. We can adapt this here by having a 1st team All-UAAP and a 2nd-team All-UAAP. The first team can be reserved for those who make the Final Four because wins are always a major indicator. As for the 2nd team, all players from the eight teams can be included.

In this approach, even a player who filled the stat sheets for a team that only had one or two wins can be named as long as his or her numbers are better than the others. Two All-UAAP teams are enough. Give a slightly smaller award for the All-UAAP Second Team to differentiate their achievement from the first team. Bottom line, everyone gets a fair shot at making the list.

Initiate an All-Academic list

Student-athletes are sacrificing a lot by balancing both school and sport. Though this ordeal can be rigorous, there are still those who excel at both. Therefore, it’s time to give props to players who have managed to get remarkable grades while representing their school in volleyball. Aside from acknowledging the challenging schedule they have to juggle, having an All-Academic list serve as an inspiration for younger players that it can be done.

In some ways, it’s a good PR move for the UAAP to honor academic feats as well. Positions on the volleyball court are irrelevant for this list. Players who are also honor students or with impressive grades can be included here. The UAAP can limit it to the ten most exceptional should they implement this.

Comeback Player of the Year

This is for that player who was able to impressively bounce back from injury, a bad season, or from not playing due to various reasons. The odds of the game, or life in general, will not be on their side at all times. But their drive to rise again is worthy of recognition. Only one player per division should win this award. Why give this award? Because winning the game of life always trumps in-sport achievements.