Coach George Pascua: “We are still contenders come Season 81”

Despite missing the services of Bernadeth Pons and Chin Chin Basas, FEU Lady Tamaraws head coach George Pascua stated that they are still legitimate contenders in UAAP Season 81.

“Yes contender pa rin kasi intact pa naman kami. Nandito pa naman yun veterans plus yun rookies namin. Kaya lang, yun chemistry namin ngayon nasa mga 80% pa lang. So we expect to have a better team by the second round,” Pascua said during an interview at CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

This was alluded to by new Lady Tamaraws team captain Jerrili Malabanan who mentioned “Yeah, of course. Most of our players are in their fourth or fifth year so the experience we have gained over the years will help us compete.”

One last time to take the crown

Playing her last year, Malabanan will be taking on a huge role for the first time. “It’s the first time that I’ve been a captain of any team,” she mentioned. “However, it’s a good thing that she will not be alone in setting an example for their younger players. “I have my fellow seniors to lead the team and they always tell that they’re always there to help me,” she added.

The cast of seniors for FEU include Kyle Negrito and Heather Guino-o who were guests at Sports Desk as well. Their mindset has changed coming into their final UAAP season as Guino-o shared, “May kasamang kaba pero mas nangingibabaw ang excitement kasi last year na namin ito. Kaya, ibibigay na namin talaga lahat”.

Meanwhile, Negrito can’t help but look back on how fast the journey have been. “Kapag first or second year mo pa lang, ang iniisip mo matagal pa. Pero kapag last playing year mo na, iba ang feeling at iba na din ang iniisip mo kasi wala nang next year,” the FEU setter expressed.

Chin Chin Basas still out

Pascua is aware of Basas’ instrumental role during the Lady Tamaraws journey to the championship round last year. But with one year of eligibility left for the opposite hitter, the FEU head mentor would want her to fully recover from her shoulder injury first. “For now, ang recovery niya ang concern namin. Kahit pilitin pa niya, it’s too late na din so balik kami ulit sa drawing board to fill her spot,” Pascua shared.

How the off-season helped the Lady Tamaraws

FEU had a busy off-season. They were runners-up to the UP Lady Maroons in the PVL Collegiate Conference 2018 and finished fourth in the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam. But while they came up short of a title, they gained valuable lessons that they will bring into the upcoming UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

Guino-o and Malabanan both shared something about self-confidence. “Ang pinakamahalagang natutunan ko ay ang pagiging matured sa loob ng court. Kailangan ko muna asahan ang sarili ko bago asahan ang teammates ko,” the FEU outside hitter revealed.

Malabanan, a BS Biology student, answered “In past years, there have been seniors in the team that I can lean on. Now, I have to start with myself and be confident with what I can do.”

Meanwhile, Negrito used the off-season tournaments to pick up strategic advantages. “May mga nakalaban kami ngayon off-season na makakalaban din namin sa UAAP. Dahil diyan, I can take down pointers sa tendencies ng mga kalaban namin.”

Most competitive team?

For Pascua, every UAAP team is a challenging assignment due to roster improvements and training camps. However, separating the good from the better will boil down to two things. “Lahat ng team competitive yan. Pero, sa character and willingness na lang magkakatalo. Lahat yan naga-aim yan sa championship pero yun kagustuhan pagtrabahuhan yun goal, diyan na magkakatalo.”

For Coach Ness

Last year, the FEU Lady Tamaraws dedicated their season to the late Florentino “Kid” Santos who served as FEU’s director for its volleyball program at the time of his death. This year, Pascua offers the season to Coach Ernesto “Ness” Pamilar who was FEU’s mentor when the university won its last women’s volleyball title. “Yes, we dedicate this season to Coach Ness kasi galing sa kanya yun last championship ng FEU. Extra motivation namin yan coming into Season 81,” Pascua said.

Pamilar led the likes of Wendy Anne Semana, Shaira Gonzalez, Josephine Cafranca, May Morada, Anna Abanto, and Rachel Ann Daquis, to the UAAP championship in Season 70. He recently passed away at age 52 due to heart failure.