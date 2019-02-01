UST Tigresses versus UST Tigresses? It’s happening!

The queens are coming back home.

As if the excitement of University of Santo Tomas fans for the upcoming UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament isn’t high enough yet, the university, through its Institute of Physical Education and Athletics department, announced Thursday an exhibition match between the current batch of the Tigresses and their seniors from recent—and not-so-distant—past.

The event, which will happen on February 6 at the Quadricentennial Pavilion, will not only serve as a way to drum up excitement and support for the Tigresses’ 2019 campaign, but also as a homecoming for some of the legends who helped build the volleyball dynasty.

IPEA’s infographics already include the return of Season 69 champions Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Ging Balse. The duo reunited last year to help Petron notch the 2019 PSL All-Filipino Conference title.

But who else are coming back?

In a tweet posted on the same day of the announcement, Denise Tan, starting setter of the Season 69 batch, revealed she will once again don the number 14 jersey at the upcoming event. Tan, though not playing competitively anymore, is still part of the volleyball circle as an analyst for the PSL.

Another UST legend and two-time UAAP champion, Angeli Tabaquero, is all set to participate in the event. Tabaquero’s all-around offense-to-defense play helped the Tigresses win the Season 69 and Season 72 titles.

And if die hard fans are itching to know whether Venus Bernal, one of the most iconic names in PH volleyball in the 2000s, will be present too, Queen B confirmed her attendance as well.

It’s really gonna be one big and explosive get-together in España and here’s a partial list of the alumni who will most likely play (but will be present) in the event:

1. Venus Bernal

2. Ging Balse

3. Angge Tabaquero

4. Aiza Maizo

5. Denise Tan

6. Joey Torrijos

7. Rhea Dimaculangan

8. Maika Ortiz

9. Rubie De Leon

10. Jessica Curato

11. Pam Lastimosa

12. Jessey De Leon

13. Dancel Dusaran

14. Mela Tunay

15. Michelle Del Rosario

16. Kat Carangan

17. Chloe Cortez

18. Shannen Palec

19. Alex Cabaños

20. Mia Hirotsuji

Former Tigresses Mozzy Ravena, Roxanne Pimentel, Vilet Ponce De Leon, and many more also pledged their presence at the event.