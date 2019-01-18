Teams are now on the clock for Season 81

The UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament is less than a month away. As fans continue to count the days with heightened excitement, all teams are now working to finalize their rosters.

While nothing is official as of yet, it seems like the Ateneo Lady Eagles and the NU Lady Bulldogs have “announced” the players that will suit up for their respective squads. Lady Bulldogs head coach Norman Miguel has announced that they will have a roster that is short of the maximum 14 players. Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles had 13 players in their Japan training camp with the exception of Samantha Fanger who had to deal with some personal matters.

Training camps for all squads are either finished or under way as well. The De La Salle University Lady Spikers went to Baguio City and competed against men’s volleyball teams there during tune-ups. The FEU Lady Tamaraws also went to the City of Pines and played with cadets of the Philippine Military Academy. Meanwhile, the UST Golden Tigresses also spent some days in the Summer Capital of the Philippines before going to Thailand.

The Lady Bulldogs also went to Thailand and had some tune-ups with the 3BB Nakornnont squad. The South East Asian nation is where the UP Lady Maroons will have their training camp as well thanks to their championship in the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018. While the Adamson Lady Falcons and the UE Lady Maroons skipped out-of-town training camps to prepare under-the-radar, they cannot be counted out especially with the world of experience they gained during last year’s PVL Collegiate Conference and PSL CGS, respectively.

All schools are now in the home stretch in submitting their final rosters to the UAAP screening committee on or before the January 28 deadline. After which, the committee will conduct its assessment on February 4 while the final approval is set exactly one week after. That being said, save for possibly Ateneo and NU, UAAP women’s volleyball coaches and trainers only have ten days to trim their training pool to the 14 maximum.

Decisions like these are difficult to make and the fact that time is not on their side adds more pressure. But whoever is included in the final line-up, one thing is for sure: coaches have thought and deliberated about it more than you can imagine. If in case your preferred player did not make it, try being under the clock while subtly thinking of expectations from your community.