Why the Lady Spikers training camp in Baguio City makes perfect sense

Save for their participation in the 2018 Unigames, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers had a quiet off-season.

They did not join other pre-season tournaments and there seems to be little fanfare with their acquisitions. That’s pretty odd for a squad that can generate much noise for every move they make. But now, their scheduled training in Baguio is a subtle unraveling of the mystery. Are they hiding something given that much of their championship core maxed out their playing years last season?

The Lady Spikers could have opted to have their training camp outside the country but settled in the City of Pines. The Ramil de Jesus-coached squad is also slated to have some exhibtion matches with local teams. Here’s where the ladies in green and white bait their opponents to see what they’ve been working on. Scouts and assistant coaches from other UAAP schools can take a hike to Baguio and blend in with the crowd in these friendly games.

But will they travel to this open practice that is four to six hours away from Manila? They’d rather prepare with their team. To save them from wondering, here a glimpse of the Lady Spikers going up against the University of the Cordilleras men’s volleyball team. You’ve read that right, men’s.

There’s more to La Salle choosing Baguio and it has something to do with themselves.

The cold will not bother them anyway

It is during this month when the Summer Capital of the Philippines is engulfed with extremely cold weather. Thus, being exposed to freezing conditions makes it easier to play at cold venues like the Mall of Asia Arena and the Araneta Coliseum. The chills can be negated if the seats are filled to the rafters. That doesn’t happen all the time though. The UAAP would be lucky to even have half of the seats filled on a weekday game. But by working a sweat in Baguio, the Lady Spikers are being conditioned to play at a high level regardless of game-time temperatures.

Likewise, the thin air can simulate situations that may persist late in games. Shortness of breath can cause players to make mistakes on plays that they can normally execute with ease. When it adds up, those errors can be the difference between winning or losing. In his unorthodox way, Coach De Jesus is already preparing them for instances wherein they might exert more effort to inhale oxygen, especially after long rallies or pressure-packed situations.

Dealing with tense moments on the court is crucial for De La Salle for they are in a season of transition. Majoy Baron, Kim Kianna Dy, and Dawn Macandili have moved on while Desiree Cheng is on her last playing year. Michelle Morente and Des Clemente are one-year rentals as well. Therefore, they would need to fasttrack the development of their young ones if they are to maintain their dominance.

Keeping an eye on them in UAAP Season 81 will be the only way to determine if this will pay dividends. If it does, the roadblocks to a fourth consecutive championship can be slowly thawed away.