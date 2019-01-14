The De La Salle Lady Spikers may have found their battlecry for Season 81

The De La Salle Lady Spikers have been in this situation three times before. They have failed to succeed in all three.

Facing another possibility of a fourth-straight UAAP women’s volleyball championship, the quest will be a tall order especially with the likes of Majoy Baron, Kim Kianna Dy, and Season 80 Finals MVP Dawn Macandili not suiting up for the Taft-based squad anymore.

Add to that all the potential plot twists and struggles which makes the four-peat a highly challenging ordeal. But while there may be tough times ahead of them, a rallying chant will pull them together especially when the going gets tough.

The battle cry? Mission 4ward, as shown in this photograph by Lady Spikers insider Benito Araneta

The motto had its soft launch when the Season 80 graduates and the current De La Salle University Lady Spikers received complimentary volleyball shoes from some of their supporters. This new gear will boost their morale in achieving what no DLSU women’s volleyball team has done before: a fourth-straight title.

Leading their campaign for title number 12 are outside hitters May Luna and Tin Tiamzon, opposite hitter Michelle Morente, middle blockers Aduke Ogunsanya and Des Clemente, libero Carmel June Saga, setter Michelle Cobb, and UAAP Season 79 Finals MVP Desiree Cheng.

In what seems to be a transition year for Coach Ramil de Jesus’ roster, the Lady Spikers will have to overcome the improvements done by the other seven UAAP teams. Thus, Season 80 is a distant memory. From now until UAAP Season 81 kicks in on February 16, they march with one Animo in hopes of clincing four titles in as many years.